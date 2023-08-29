Middle East: - The Ascott Limited (Ascott), one of the leading international lodging owner-operators, is pleased to announce the appointment of Maximilian (Max) Rauch as the new Head of Food and Beverage (F&B) for Middle East, Africa and Türkiye (MEAT). With over a decade of experience in the hospitality industry, Rauch will spearhead Ascott’s appetite to amplify its F&B offerings for owners and guests, providing tailored solutions to each of its 13 operational properties in the region that currently house over 16 F&B outlets.

In his new role, Rauch will extend his expertise to Ascott’s portfolio of owners and restaurant operators across the UAE, KSA, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Türkiye and Kenya, creating dedicated training programmes, implementing customised service solutions, and bolstering industry specific partnerships to strengthen the group’s F&B offerings. With his extensive background in culinary management and a passion for delivering exceptional dining experiences, Rauch will play a pivotal role in elevating Ascott's F&B offerings to new heights.

Vincent Miccolis, Managing Director for Middle East, Africa, Türkiye and India at The Ascott Limited, expressed his excitement, saying, "We are delighted to welcome Maximilian Rauch as our new Head of Food and Beverage for the region. His expertise and proven track record in the industry make him an invaluable asset to our team. With his strong leadership skills and passion for culinary excellence, we are confident that he will contribute significantly to enhancing our F&B offerings and creating memorable dining experiences for our guests."

Throughout his impressive career, the dynamic F&B leader has held key positions across the hospitality and corporate sectors. During his tenure as Restaurant Manager at Madinat Jumeirah Al Qasr, Rauch was responsible for launching iconic events such as ‘Feria de Abril,’ Flamenco, and ‘Spanish Nights.’ From executing themed brunches and nights, to improving service standards, he implemented innovative strategies to elevate the F&B quality, increase restaurant capacity, and optimise Madinat Jumeirah Al Qasr’s RevPash.

Furthermore, as Head of Operations for The Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management, Jumeirah Group, Rauch managed extensive multi-department operations across 434-keys, and pioneered creative growth strategies resulting in revenue increase, optimisation of underutilised spaces, improving the quality of service for operating cafés, and the launch of two coffee shops. The hospitality maverick also oversaw the growth of the Group’s events department by analysing offerings to meet evolving customer demand, resulting in a 10% year-on-year (YoY) increase in revenue, which earned him the title of Director of Operations. Prior to joining The Ascott Limited, Rauch led the procurement and business development operations at Taaleem Group, managing procurement for over 26 schools. Here he far exceeded expectations by increasing the education management group’s ancillary revenue by 15%, while reducing contractual costs by 5% by enhancing client-supplier partnerships.

Commenting on his appointment, Rauch said: "I am honoured to be part of The Ascott Limited and have the opportunity to lead the F&B operations in the region. I look forward to working closely with the talented teams across Ascott's properties to deliver remarkable dining experiences and create a lasting culinary impression on our guests."

With Rauch's appointment, Ascott reaffirms its dedication to offering unparalleled hospitality and further solidifies its position as a leader in the serviced residence industry across the region, prioritising culinary excellence as a key component of its guest experience.

Ascott’s strong development pipeline for the region will see Rauch’s portfolio grow to over 40 F&B outlets spanning 29 properties in the next two years.

For further information, please visit: https://www.discoverasr.com/en

-Ends-

About The Ascott Limited

Since pioneering Asia Pacific’s first international-class serviced residence with the opening of The Ascott Singapore in 1984, Ascott has grown to be a trusted hospitality company with more than 930 properties globally. Headquartered in Singapore, Ascott’s presence extends across more than 220 cities in over 40 countries in Asia Pacific, Central Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the USA.

Ascott’s diversified accommodation offerings span serviced residences, coliving properties, hotels and independent senior living apartments, as well as student accommodation and rental housing. Its award-winning hospitality brands include Ascott, Citadines, lyf, Oakwood, Quest, Somerset, The Crest Collection, The Unlimited Collection, Preference, Fox, Harris, POP!, Vertu and Yello; and it has a brand partnership with Domitys. Through Ascott Star Rewards (ASR), Ascott’s loyalty programme, members enjoy exclusive privileges and offers at participating properties.

A wholly owned business unit of CapitaLand Investment Limited, Ascott is a leading vertically-integrated lodging operator. Harnessing its extensive network of third-party owners and in-market expertise, Ascott grows fee-related earnings through its hospitality management and investment management capabilities. Ascott also expands its funds under management by growing its sponsored CapitaLand Ascott Trust and private funds.

For more information on Ascott’s industry record of close to 40 years and its sustainability programme, please visit www.discoverasr.com/the-ascott-limited. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About CapitaLand Investment Limited (www.capitalandinvest.com)

Headquartered and listed in Singapore, CapitaLand Investment Limited (CLI) is a leading global real estate investment manager (REIM) with a strong Asia foothold. As at 30 June 2023, CLI had S$134 billion of real estate assets under management, and S$89 billion of real estate funds under management (FUM) held via six listed real estate investment trusts and business trusts, and more than 30 private vehicles across Asia Pacific, Europe and USA. Its diversified real estate asset classes cover retail, office, lodging, business parks, industrial, logistics and data centres.

CLI aims to scale its FUM and fee-related earnings through fund management, lodging management and its full stack of operating capabilities, and maintain effective capital management. As the investment management arm of CapitaLand Group, CLI has access to the development capabilities of and pipeline investment opportunities from CapitaLand’s development arm.

As a responsible company, CLI places sustainability at the core of what it does and has committed to achieve Net Zero emissions for scope 1 and 2 by 2050. CLI contributes to the environmental and social well-being of the communities where it operates, as it delivers long-term economic value to its stakeholders.

