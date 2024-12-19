Cairo, Egypt: Mashreq, one of the leading financial institutions in the MENA region, is delighted to announce the appointment of Jyothi Bathula as the Global Head of Mashreq Global Network (MGN) & Managing Director of MGN India. In her new role, Jyothi will oversee the operations of Mashreq Global Network (Mashreq’s Distributed Workforce platform), and its operational set-ups in India, Pakistan and Egypt, ensuring it continues to deliver dynamic, high-quality talent and services to support Mashreq’s strategic, digital, and operational goals.

With a professional career spanning over 20 years, Jyothi brings extensive experience in banking and technology services. Prior to joining Mashreq, she served as the Chief Operating Officer for UBS India Service Co., in addition to playing the role of COO for India Operations and Technology division, where she managed operations and integration of Credit Suisse into UBS. Previously, Jyothi has held leadership roles in Singapore and India at Credit Suisse, where she managed global programs and enhanced operational efficiencies.

Commenting on the appointment, Mark Edwards, Group Head of Operations, Mashreq, said: “We are delighted to welcome Jyothi as Global Head of Mashreq Global Network (MGN) & Managing Director MGN India. Her extensive experience in banking, technology services, and leadership equips her to drive MGN’s continued evolution as a strategic enabler of Mashreq’s global operations. With her expertise and proven track record, we are confident that MGN will continue to enable us with world-class talent and services, helping the bank deliver innovative and sustainable solutions to its customers globally.”

Speaking about her new role, Jyothi Bathula, Global Head of Mashreq Global Network & Managing Director MGN India, said, “I am deeply honored to join Mashreq, an institution with a remarkable legacy in banking and financial services. Mashreq’s commitment to driving innovation, operational excellence, and digital transformation is truly inspiring and resonates with my professional journey. I look forward to working closely with the talented teams at MGN and Mashreq to enhance our distributed workforce platform further, ensuring it remains a strategic enabler of the bank’s global vision and growth.”

Jyothi also brings with her an entrepreneurial spirit reflecting in her tenure as the owner and operator of two restaurants in Mumbai. She holds a degree in Electronics Engineering from JNTU Hyderabad and an MBA from NUS Business School.