Riyadh – Marsh, the world’s leading insurance broker and risk advisor and a business of Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC), today announced the appointment of Bassel Gazzaz as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Marsh Arabia Insurance Brokers. In this role, Mr. Gazzaz will lead the strategic direction and operations of Marsh in Saudi Arabia, driving growth and enhancing client service in one of the region's most dynamic markets.

Mr. Gazzaz brings over 20 years of extensive experience in the insurance and financial services sectors, with a proven track record of leadership and innovation. Prior to joining Marsh, he held senior leadership positions in prominent firms in the banking and insurance industries, including Bupa Arabia, where he successfully spearheaded initiatives that significantly improved operational efficiency and client outcomes. His deep understanding of the Saudi market and commitment to excellence make him an ideal fit for this pivotal role.

Mr. Gazzaz succeeds Bassam Al Bader, who has accepted a senior role with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Insurance Authority. Mr. Al Bader joined Marsh in 2013 and through his leadership he advanced the insurance industry’s growth in the Kingdom and raised its influence in the broader global insurance market, providing opportunities for the clients, colleagues, and communities our businesses serve.

Renee McGowan, CEO of Marsh McLennan India, Middle East, and Africa, commented: “We are proud to welcome Bassel as the new CEO of Marsh Saudi Arabia. His extensive experience and strategic vision will be instrumental in driving our growth in this key market. Bassel’s leadership will not only enhance our service offerings but also strengthen our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our clients in Saudi Arabia. We also express our deepest thanks to Bassam for the strong business he has built in Saudi Arabia and look forward to working with him in this leadership position in the future.”

Mr. Gazzaz added: “I am honoured to take on the role of CEO at Marsh Saudi Arabia and I look forward to working with the talented team at Marsh to further build on our strong foundation and deliver the innovative solutions that meet the rapidly evolving needs of our clients. Together, we will continue to enhance Marsh’s presence in the market and deliver unparalleled service.”

About Marsh McLennan

Marsh McLennan﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ (NYSE: MMC) is a global leader in risk, strategy and people, advising clients in 130 countries across four businesses: Marsh, Guy Carpenter, Mercer﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ and Oliver Wyman﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿. With annual revenue of over $24 billion and more than 90,000 colleagues, Marsh McLennan helps build the confidence to thrive through the power of perspective. For more information, visit marshmclennan.com﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿, or follow on ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿LinkedIn﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ and X.

Contact:

Whilemina Prendergast

whilemina.prendergast@mmc.com