Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Metropolitan Group, has appointed Marcus Andersson as the new head of Penthouse.ae, a Dubai-based full-service real estate agency specializing in serving the needs of Ultra High Net Worth Individuals (UHNWIs).

With his extensive experience and proven track record in the international real estate market, Marcus will play a pivotal role in driving the growth of Penthouse.ae and strengthening its position as a leader in Dubai’s super-luxury real estate sector.

Marcus has over 20 years of experience in sales strategies and market analysis, having worked across four countries. His entrepreneurial spirit and successful ventures, including the establishment of three companies focused on real estate investments, have resulted in impressive sales exceeding USD 1 billion.

“We are excited to have Marcus take the lead at Penthouse.ae as we continue to expand our footprint in the super luxury real estate sector in the UAE,” said Nikita Kuznetsov, CEO of Metropolitan Group. “His deep understanding of the real estate market, coupled with his passion for excellence will be invaluable in driving Penthouse.ae’s continued success. As Dubai’s super-luxury real estate market continues to flourish, Marcus’s expertise will be instrumental in meeting the evolving demands of our discerning clientele.”

Commenting on his appointment, Marcus Andersson said, “I am excited to lead our exceptional team in this vibrant market. Dubai’s super-luxury real estate sector is witnessing remarkable growth and I look forward to leveraging my expertise to unlock new opportunities for our clients. Together, we will elevate Penthouse.ae’s status as a premier player in the super-luxury segment.”

Under Marcus’s leadership, Penthouse.ae will continue to offer a curated portfolio of luxury properties, including penthouses, villas and mansions, located in the most prestigious neighbourhoods of Dubai.

Marcus’ appointment comes at a time of significant growth for Dubai’s super-luxury real estate sector. The city’s strong economy, strategic location and world-class lifestyle offerings have made it a highly sought-after destination for HNWI’s and investors. Penthouse.ae, with its focus on exclusive properties and exceptional services, is well-positioned to capitalize on this thriving market.

For more information, please visit Penthouse.ae.

Established in 2008, The Metropolitan Group (MG) includes three full-service real estate agencies: Metropolitan Premium Properties (Dubai), Metropolitan Capital Real Estate LLC (Abu Dhabi) and Luxury Immobilien GmbH (Vienna).