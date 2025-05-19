Abu Dhabi, UAE – Engineer Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, Group CEO of EMSTEEL, has been awarded the Inspirational Leader Award at Make it in the Emirates 2025, the UAE's premier manufacturing event. As the leader of EMSTEEL, the country's largest steel and building materials manufacturer, Al Remeithi's dedication to excellence has positioned the company as a key player in shaping the future of the UAE's industrial landscape. His strategic vision and commitment to innovation continue to drive growth, sustainability, and technological advancement in the region.

The Inspirational Leader Award recognises Al Remeithi's transformative leadership, which has not only contributed to the success of EMSTEEL but also inspired the wider manufacturing sector. His achievements serve as a testament to the power of visionary leadership in driving progress and building a resilient industrial future for the UAE. The award highlights his pivotal role in uniting innovators, investors, and policymakers to create a thriving, competitive manufacturing ecosystem.

About EMSTEEL

EMSTEEL is a public joint stock company (ADX: EMSTEEL) and the UAE’s largest steel and building materials manufacturer. The Group leverages cutting-edge technologies to supply both the local market and over 70 international markets with high-quality finished products, creating a one-stop shop for the manufacturing and construction sectors.

EMSTEEL is committed to contributing to the UAE's industrial strategy ‘Operation 300 billion’ by delivering market-leading products to support local industries, creating job opportunities for UAE Nationals, and enhancing its sustainable practices. The Group is a global leader in low-carbon steel production and is aligned with the UAE's Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, EMSTEEL operates 16 state-of-the-art plants, with a production capacity of 3.5 million tonnes of steel and 4.6 million tonnes of cement annually, fuelling the nation’s most iconic projects.

EMSTEEL is majority owned by ADQ, an active sovereign investor with a focus on critical infrastructure and supply chains.

For more information, please visit our website: www.emsteel.com.