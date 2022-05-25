Dubai,May 25, 2022 — Mahesh Jaishankar, CEO ARC Solutions with a strong forte in conceptualizing and building Telecom ecosystems built over data centres, submarine and terrestrial systems, exchanges, cloud and internet services has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives. ARC is a provider of integrated network solutions that simplify connectivity to networks, data centers, cloud and interconnect platforms across the Middle East.

Mahesh Jaishankar was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

“We are honored to welcome Mahesh Jaishankar, into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

As an accepted member of the Council, Mahesh Jaishankar has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Mahesh will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, ARC Solutions will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

“It’s an honor to be invited into the Forbes Technology Council and I am thrilled and looking forward to engaging with the wider community and contributing to the industry. The participation in the Forbes Technology Council allows Arc to participate in global discussions, understand market trends and be part of initiatives that can have a positive impact on the development of the sector,’’ said Mahesh Jaishankar, CEO ARC Solutions.

-Ends-

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

For more information about Forbes Technology Council, visit forbestechcouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

ABOUT ARC SOLUTIONS

Arc is a provider of integrated network solutions that simplify connectivity to networks, data centers, cloud and interconnect platforms across the Middle East. We put customers and partners in control of their connectivity and enable them to seamlessly and rapidly deploy connectivity solutions to serve their end-customers. Our purpose-built regional network and our interconnections to a large and expanding portfolio of partners and suppliers are designed so that we can quickly build the right solution for our customers.

As an independent provider with the backing of two of the most trusted telcos in the region, Batelco and EITC (du), Arc is led by a team of experts with a track record of success in serving regional and global businesses in the Middle East. Our vision is a highly interconnected Middle Eastern market that accelerates how network-centric businesses optimize, grow and innovate in connectivity and digital services.

Giving you the Edge in the Middle East.

arcsolutions.me