Both Rasha and Matt will be based in Dubai, Reward’s International Hub, to support the business’ continued global expansion



Appointments coincide with Reward’s new office launch in Dubai’s financial district, underscoring its investment in local talent and the scaling of its AI-powered Intelligence suite to better serve expanding banking and retail portfolios across CEMEA and Asia Pacific

Dubai, UAE: Reward, global leader in Customer Engagement and Commerce Media, today announces two senior leadership appointments to its International team, reinforcing the business’ strategic growth across CEMEA and Asia Pacific.

Rasha Traboulsi has been appointed Vice President of Banking, bringing over 15 years of experience in the financial and loyalty sectors across EMEA and MENA. Most recently, Rasha led global sales for Data & Services at Mastercard, and previously held senior roles at American Express, Jumeirah Group, and InterContinental Hotels Group. Her deep expertise in the Middle East banking sector and extensive regional network will be key in expanding Reward’s footprint with banking partners across the region.

Matt Rolfe joins as Vice President of Retail Partnership & Sales, bringing over a decade of experience across commerce media, data monetisation, and programmatic advertising. He has held senior roles at leading brands, including Epsilon, Permutive, Criteo, RTB House, and Brandwatch, driving commercial growth and market expansion. Matt will spearhead scaling the company’s AI-powered Intelligence product suite, delivering advanced, data-driven solutions that help brands activate smarter customer engagement strategies.

These appointments come as Reward accelerates its international expansion, having recently signed a new office in the heart of Dubai’s financial district. The move highlights Reward’s commitment to investing in local teams to support global growth, as it expands its retail and banking portfolios and harnesses AI to unlock intelligent activation for brands worldwide.

Sam Sprekos, Managing Director International, commented: "As we continue to expand our market reach and deliver data-driven Customer Engagement and Commerce Media solutions, bringing in exceptional talent like Rasha and Matt is critical. Their experience, connections and leadership will help us accelerate our capabilities into new markets, support the expansion of our enhanced AI-driven Intelligence offering, and drive deeper value for our partners and customers.”

Rasha Traboulsi said: "Reward is at the forefront of innovation in banking engagement, and I’m excited to help grow our impact across CEMEA and Asia Pacific. The opportunity to bring tailored, data-driven solutions to more banking partners and enhance their customer relationships – is a journey I’m proud to be part of.”

Matt Rolfe added: "The future of commerce media lies in the intersection of transactional data, AI, and strong bank–brand partnerships. Reward is leading in this space, turning everyday purchases into intelligent engagement opportunities. I’m excited to help brands in the region unlock this potential– not just through reach, but through meaningful, relevant connections."

Reward is a global leader in Customer Engagement and Commerce Media, operating in more than 15 markets across the UK, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Uniquely positioned at the intersection of banking and retail, Reward’s platform combines technology, data insights and digital marketing to deliver personalised products and services that help brands deepen connections with customers.

As businesses strive to better understand and influence customer behaviour, Reward is poised to lead in the fast-growing commerce media space, offering consumer insights that enhance omnichannel experiences, boost sales and build customer loyalty.

Beyond unifying consumer insight and commerce, Reward is on a mission to make everyday spending more rewarding and every interaction count, delivering billions in rewards to customers.

