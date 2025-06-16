Dubai, UAE – Hotel Local, Dubai’s newest community-driven lifestyle hotel, is pleased to announce the appointment of Arlette Richter-Picardo as General Manager of the brand’s flagship property in Jumeirah Village Triangle.

Born in Germany, Richter-Picardo brings over two decades of hospitality industry expertise, underpinned by a strong track record of operational excellence, strategic leadership, and revenue growth. As General Manager, she will oversee commercial strategies and day-to-day operations of the 579-key Hotel Local.

Richter-Picardo's appointment comes at a pivotal moment as the Hotel Local brand looks to redefine sustainable, neighbourhood-first hospitality in Dubai and expand its footprint across the world. Under her leadership, the hotel aims to deliver a guest experience that is rooted in local culture, operational innovation, and long-term community impact. Prior to joining Hotel Local, Richter-Picardo was the Hotel Manager at Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, where she played an instrumental role in managing the launch of the brand’s first resort in the Middle East and delivering standout F&B concepts. She also held senior leadership positions at Marriott Hotel & Executive Apartments Downtown Abu Dhabi, where she drove RevPAR growth, led award-winning sales strategies, and helped steer the property through complex market cycles.

“We’re delighted to welcome Arlette to lead our flagship property in Dubai,” said Tom Stevens, Senior Vice President of Hotel Operations, The First Group Hospitality. “She brings a wealth of experience in delivering exceptional guest experiences, a deep understanding of hotel operations, and a true passion for people. Arlette is uniquely positioned to champion Hotel Local’s vision of community-first hospitality. Her leadership will be key to crafting purpose-driven experiences rooted in authenticity, and establishing Hotel Local as a dynamic social cornerstone within the neighbourhood.”

A graduate of the University of Applied Science in Wernigerode, Germany, Richter-Picardo holds a diploma in Tourism Management and is an alumna of the prestigious Luxury General Manager Training Programme by Marriott. Fluent in English and German, she is widely respected for her people-first approach to leadership, developing high-performing teams, and mentoring the next generation of talent in the hospitality industry.

On her appointment, Richter-Picardo said: “Hotel Local represents a dynamic and authentic addition to Dubai’s hospitality scene—one that brings people together and celebrates the richness of local culture in truly meaningful ways. I’m honoured to lead this passionate team and excited to help shape an experience that reflects the heart of the community. Our vision is to create a space that lives and breathes its local surroundings, offering guests a genuine connection to the culture while setting new standards for excellence in service and operations.”

Hotel Local JVT marks the debut of the Hotel Local brand in the region and signals a bold new chapter in community-led hospitality. The flagship property features engaging social spaces and vibrant dining concepts such as Farmer’s Common and Neighbourhood Brew, serving as a lifestyle hub for residents and visitors alike. The Hotel Local brand offers more than just a place to stay, ; it is your home away from home. A gateway to authentic local culture, connecting guests with the stories, flavours, and people that make this city unique.

About Hotel Local

Hotel Local, a new hotel brand from Dallas, Texas, is developed and owned by Hoque Global. Rooted in community engagement, it is dedicated to cultivating the next generation of empathetic leaders in hospitality. Our team is empowered through education and care, ensuring service that embodies commitment and excellence.

Welcoming business travellers, digital nomads, families, and city residents, Hotel Local is designed to redefine neighbourhood living, becoming a vibrant lifestyle hub in every community it serves.

Launching in Dubai, Hotel Local is poised for expansion across the U.S. and the GCC, with The First Group Hospitality managing its properties.

About The First Group Hospitality

The First Group Hospitality is a leading hospitality management company pioneering a new era of excellence. With a rapidly expanding portfolio of award-winning upscale hotels, signature restaurants, and distinctive leisure destinations, we are committed to creating unforgettable experiences at every touchpoint.

Our team of seasoned professionals brings decades of experience from renowned hotel brands, combined with a deep understanding of the Dubai and GCC markets. With a comprehensive infrastructure spanning all key areas of hotel management, we offer tailored solutions to maximize efficiency, drive revenue growth, and enhance guest satisfaction.

At The First Group Hospitality, we are dedicated to building long-term partnerships with our clients. By leveraging our global insights, regional expertise, and strong operational foundation, we ensure that every aspect of your hotel is managed with precision and care. Our goal is to optimize performance, boost profitability, and deliver sustainable growth for your property.