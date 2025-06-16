Dubai, United Arab Emirates: CyberArk, the global leader in identity security, has appointed Andy Parsons as Director for the EMEA Financial Services & Insurance (FSI) Vertical. Andy will lead efforts to strengthen CyberArk’s presence across the region, as financial institutions continue to invest in identity security and modernise their infrastructure.

His appointment reinforces CyberArk’s focus on supporting financial services and insurance customers across EMEA with solutions that meet their evolving security, regulatory and operational needs.

Andy brings over 35 years of experience in engineering, technology, leadership and strategy — including 25 years in financial services. He has held senior roles at global institutions such as HSBC, Citi, JP Morgan, Mastercard and Admiral Insurance, serving as CIO, CTO, CISO and CRO.

“The FSI business in EMEA continues to thrive as companies prioritise resilience and embrace a modern identity security model,” said Christophe Escande, Head of Industries GTM, CyberArk. “Andy’s appointment reflects our ongoing commitment to this important sector. His deep industry knowledge and proven leadership will be instrumental in helping our customers protect what matters most in an increasingly complex threat landscape.”

Andy joins CyberArk at a pivotal time, as the company builds on strong momentum for its identity security platform and continues to meet the evolving needs of regulated industries across the region.