In this role, Naman will lead the Payments business, including product teams across MEA, a region which spans 29 countries. He will be responsible for delivering Citi’s MEA payments priorities and seamlessly executing Citi’s global payments strategy in the cluster. He will be accountable for driving new sources of fee revenue, increasing client share of wallet, enhancing the risk and controls environment, developing talent and driving innovation.



Additionally, Naman will take on the responsibility as Payments - Client Experience and Service Digitization lead.

Naman has 19+ years of diverse experience and brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise. Prior to this role, Naman led the Indian subcontinent's Payments and Liquidity businesses. He has been instrumental in the launch and commercialization of emerging solutions and building differentiated client propositions. He also leveraged the vibrant fintech ecosystem in India to develop various strategic partnerships with fintechs.



Naman is a seasoned leader, with experience in TTS across Payments, Liquidity, Payment Data Services, Onboarding and Operations, as well as diverse cross-cultural experience in South Korea, Malaysia and India. He has a proven track record of delivering responsible client-centric growth and building great teams. Naman is also an alumni of the APAC Leadership Development Program. He holds an MBA (Finance) from IIT Kharagpur.



