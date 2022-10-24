DUBAI: LUXHABITAT Sotheby’s International Realty has announced the appointment of Leigh Borg as Executive Partner.

A specialist in mansions sales in the Emirates Hills and Dubai Hills neighborhoods, Leigh Borg brings to his role over 12 years of experience. Emirates Hills and Dubai Hills are prime locations in the city for UHNWIs, seeing record high prices of the properties due to more demand and limited availability.

Since joining LUXHABITAT Sotheby’s International Realty in 2017, Borg has completed more than 40 high-value sales in the luxury market totaling AED 1.7 billion. Borg holds the impressive record of selling the highest number of villas within Emirates Hills with over 80 transactions completed in the neighborhood since 2009. This year alone, Borg has completed 10 transactions worth AED 458 million in Emirates Hills, including a transaction worth AED 65 million for and another worth AED 90 million villa. Other achievements include the resale of a 30,000 sq ft uber-luxury villa for AED 75 million.

In Q3 2022, Emirates Hills performed especially well, seeing over 200% growth in sales volume to reach AED 867 million. A favorite location for family living, the number of villas sold in the secondary luxury segment also grew significantly, increasing 60% QoQ.

Further to Emirates Hills and Dubai Hills, LUXHABITAT Sotheby’s International Realty specializes in prime residential areas such as Palm Jumeirah, Al Barari, Jumeirah Islands, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Meadows, Lakes, Arabian Ranches, among others.

* The Dubai prime residential market areas used for the analysis included Al Barari, Arabian Ranches, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina, Business Bay, Emirates Living, Jumeirah, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Mohammed bin Rashid City, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Jumeira Bay, Jumeirah Lake Towers and Palm Jumeirah. The analysis included in this report is based on data from the Dubai Land Department.

