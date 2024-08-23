Industry Veteran to Lead Commercial Strategy at RAK DAO

RAK, UAE: RAK Digital Assets Oasis (RAK DAO), the world’s first and only Free Zone with Common Law features established to support digital asset companies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Luc Froehlich as its new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). With a distinguished career spanning digital assets, asset management, and investment banking, Luc Froehlich brings unparalleled expertise to the role, positioning RAK DAO for continued growth and innovation in the rapidly evolving digital assets landscape.

Luc joins RAK DAO following his tenure as Global Head of Digital Assets Solutions at Fidelity International, where he established a business line dedicated to digital assets, built an ecosystem and consulted institutional investors. His influence extends beyond corporate leadership, having authored influential research for the World Economic Forum on topics such as distributed ledger technology in capital markets, stablecoins for financial inclusion, and the macroeconomic impact of central bank digital currencies and cryptocurrencies.

Luc's experience also encompasses asset management, where he managed portfolios for central banks and pension funds, and investment banking, where he served as a proprietary trader in credit derivatives. Since 2017, Luc has been an advisor to tech startups at the forefront of financial innovation and a guest lecturer on digital assets at several universities.

Commenting on Luc Froehlich’s appointment, Dr. Sameer Al Ansari, CEO of RAK DAO, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Luc to our leadership team at RAK DAO. His extensive experience and deep understanding of the digital assets space make him an invaluable asset as we continue to drive innovation and foster a thriving ecosystem for digital assets. Luc’s strategic vision and leadership will be instrumental in achieving our mission to position RAK DAO as a global leader in the digital assets industry."

"I am excited to join RAK Digital Assets Oasis at such a pivotal time in the digital assets industry. The unique positioning of RAK DAO as a global hub for innovation and its commitment to fostering a thriving ecosystem for digital assets make it an exceptional place to contribute my expertise. I look forward to working with the talented team at RAK DAO to drive growth, attract leading digital asset companies, and further establish RAK DAO as a world leader in this dynamic sector," Luc Froehlich commented.

Luc Froehlich holds a Master’s degree in Economics and Business Administration from the University of St. Gallen, Switzerland, and a Master of Science in Blockchain and Digital Currency from the University of Nicosia, Cyprus. He is also a CFA and CAIA charter holder.

As CCO, Luc will oversee the development and execution of RAK DAO’s commercial strategy, focusing on expanding the Free Zone's influence and attracting leading digital assets companies to the region. His appointment marks a significant milestone in RAK DAO’s ongoing efforts to solidify its position as a leader in the global digital assets industry.

About RAK Digital Assets Oasis (RAK DAO):

RAK Digital Assets Oasis (RAK DAO) is the world’s first and only Free Zone with Common Law features, established to support and nurture digital asset companies. Located in the UAE Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, RAK DAO offers a transparent legislative framework that simplifies the process of establishing and operating digital asset companies. By fostering a vibrant ecosystem and providing comprehensive services, RAK DAO drives the future of emerging sectors, propelling innovation, and unlocking the potential of digital assets.

