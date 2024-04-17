Abu Dhabi, UAE: LIBF proudly announces the appointment of Ehsan Razavizadeh as its new Managing Director for MENA and Asia, marking an important milestone for LIBF’s vision in MENA and Asian markets.

In his new role Ehsan Razavizadeh is leading LIBF's efforts in the region, focusing on advancing the banking and finance sector. Ehsan brings with him over 20 years’ worth of experience and a remarkable track record in the education sector.

Driving excellence and capacity building

Since the establishment of its regional centre in MENA over half a decade ago, LIBF has played a significant role in shaping the financial education landscape in the UAE. Collaborating closely with strategic partner ADGM Academy, LIBF’s work has improved career prospects, contributed to the region's economic development, and fostered a skilled workforce that the UAE can be proud of. LIBF will continue to work closely to provide world-class education and training opportunities in sustainable finance, trade finance, and core banking – building capacity and driving innovation and excellence in the industry.

Ehsan Razavizadeh expressed his excitement about his new role, stating: "I am deeply honoured to lead LIBF in MENA and Asia during this significant period in the organisation’s journey. Building on the success of the past five years, we will continue to enhance financial education – empower individuals to achieve their career aspirations and contribute meaningfully to the finance and banking sector. Looking towards the future, together with ADGM Academy, we aspire to continue to expand our educational offerings to address emerging trends and industry needs, whilst nurturing our alumni community and making a lasting impact on the communities we serve."

Contributing towards the national development agenda

As a leader in national development, ADGM Academy significantly contributes to the UAE’s government agenda by enhancing the skill sets of UAE nationals through focused employability, upskilling and reskilling programmes. The partnership with LIBF has been a key element in this endeavour, resulting in tailored programmes that align with and support the country’s developmental objectives. This collaboration highlights the Academy’s dedication to fostering a skilled national workforce.

Mansoor Jaffar, CEO of ADGM Academy and Research Centre, added, "Through our collaboration with LIBF we aim to create a lasting positive impact on individuals and the banking and finance world as a whole. Together, we've successfully contributed to the growth of talent in the UAE and with Ehsan’s appointment as the new Managing Director of LIBF MENA, we anticipate further strengthening of our collaborative efforts."

Alex Fraser, CEO of LIBF, added: "Welcoming Ehsan as our new Managing Director marks a pivotal moment in LIBF’s journey. Over the past five years, our partnership with ADGM Academy has been instrumental in driving educational and career advancements in the UAE and beyond. We're proud of our achievements and look forward to Ehsan leading us to continued excellence in financial education.”

About LIBF

With its roots in the City of London, LIBF is a professional body with a 140-year heritage – providing tailored education to support those working within the banking and finance sector all around the world. The LIBF office in Abu Dhabi was established in conjunction with ADGM Academy in 2018 with the aim of equipping banking and finance professionals and organisations with the skills and knowledge needed to succeed.

Insight Discovery in the UAE has been retained by LIBF MENA to handle their strategic communications in the Middle East.

About ADGM Academy

ADGM Academy is dedicated to providing high-quality education across various disciplines. With a focus on innovation and excellence, ADGM Academy collaborates with leading institutions to offer transformative educational experiences and contribute to the development of skilled professionals in the MENA region.