Muscat, Oman: Oman Air Cargo has appointed Lesley Cripps European Sales Manager, marking a significant step in its growth strategy.

Bringing over 30 years’ experience to the role, Cripps will build a key account programme in the region and oversee the airline’s General Sales Agents (GSA) network.

“Oman Air Cargo is ripe for growth, and I look forward to playing a role in continuing the transformation that is already underway,” said Cripps.

“The relaunch of our winter service between Muscat and Zurich demonstrates the strong demand in Europe, and I am excited to bring Oman’s offerings to more locations in the region.”

Cripps will work closely with Oman Air Cargo’s Muscat-based sales team to strengthen the airline’s product-led services across Europe, the Middle East, and the Far East.

“Lesley’s appointment coincides with our wider aim to boost Oman’s output worldwide,” said Michael Duggan, Head of Cargo, Oman Air.

“Having experienced regional sales managers based in-market helps us better understand our customers and respond more effectively to local needs; Lesley’s expertise will be invaluable in deepening those connections.”

Cripps’ appointment comes as Oman Air Cargo reintroduced its winter service to Zurich on Wednesday 1st October.

Responding to peak market demands, the winter service operates four weekly flights on the airline’s Boeing 787, offering capacity for general cargo, perishables, and pharmaceuticals.

Cripps is the first of three regional sales managers to be appointed and is currently attending the Aviation Connect conference in Copenhagen, Denmark, from 14th to 16th October.