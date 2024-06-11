Riyadh: Pure Consulting, a leading Saudi consulting firm, has announced that it has hired Peter Bellini, former Edelman and WPP, to head up a new International Communications unit focused on delivering Saudi Arabia’s narrative to the world. The unit, inspired by the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, was announced on Monday 3rd June 2024 at the Saudi Management Consultants Association (SAMCA) Forum.

Bellini has spent nearly fifteen years of a twenty year career working at top global agencies delivering integrated, insight based, communications strategies, and senior counsel that delivers outcomes for governments and the private sector.

Prior to joining Pure Consulting, Bellini held senior roles at the world’s largest advertising holding company WPP, in the Middle East, with Hill & Knowlton and Ogilvy. Before that he spent a decade with the world’s largest independent PR firm Edelman in the United Kingdom, India, Indonesia, and the United Arab Emirates which led him to move to the Middle East in 2018. He started his career in communications with the UK Conservative Party.

Speaking about the role at Pure Consulting, he said: “The opportunity to build and grow the best international communications offer to deliver the narrative of Saudi Arabia’s transformation to the world is a hugely exciting challenge. By bringing together a deep understanding of the local context and vision, exceptional local and international insight, and the best of the worlds communicators we will be able to help Saudi engage the world in its transformation in the most relevant and effective way.”

Anas Al Safi, Managing Partner, Pure Consulting, added: “After announcing this new unit at the SAMCA Forum the response from potential clients has been phenomenal. More and more, our clients have been telling us that they want to work with partners who really understand the Saudi context and vision. This has shown us a clear demand for a homegrown offer that can contribute to the nation. So, we are excited to have Peter on our team with his passion and enthusiasm for the Kingdom’s vision and deep understanding of the needs of the Kingdom when it comes to communicating internationally.”

Pure International Communications will offer international communications strategy for Saudi clients looking to communicate with critical international audiences from investors to tourists.

Pure Consulting is a leading Saudi consulting firm established in 2014 with 100 employees in offices in Riyadh and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. With accumulated local and global expertise in strategy, marketing, and communications Pure Consulting empowers its team, partners, and community to realize the ambitious future of Saudi Arabia. An exceptional team of industry leaders in Saudi is driven by a profound purpose and passion to lead transformative endeavors, helping public and private organizations succeed in a rapidly evolving world. The team is inspired by a shared commitment to delivering enduring sustainable impact for people and the community through the crafting of strategies that resonate and drive positive change.

