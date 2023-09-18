DUBAI – Squire Patton Boggs has hired a leading corporate and M&A lawyer, Omar Momany, as a partner in its Corporate Practice in Dubai. Mr. Momany most recently was a partner at Baker McKenzie in Dubai, where he led the UAE Corporate/M&A practice.

“Our Middle East practice is a critical part of our firm’s global offering, with a presence in the region dating back over 50 years, and we are committed to growing with the very best practitioners who share our optimism and ambition for the region’s future,” said Middle East Practice Co-Chair and Global Board Member Gassan Baloul. “Omar is recognized as one of the region’s leading corporate lawyers and will play a key role in our expansion efforts in the years ahead.”

“Omar is an exciting addition to our practice and brings years of experience advising organizations, as well as governments, on a range of complex transactions spanning various sectors. said Tom Wilson, Co-Chair of the firm’s Middle East Practice. “We are delighted he has joined our partnership and look forward to working closely with him to continue our tradition of delivering successful outcomes for our clients.”

Mr. Momany is ranked “Band 1” by Chambers Global 2023 for Corporate/Commercial & Commercial Contracts and as a Leading Individual in Legal 500 for Corporate, Commercial and M&A in the UAE. With over 20 years of experience in the Middle East, he advises on the full range of corporate transactions, such as public and private M&A, group restructurings, and joint ventures, as well as various commercial matters, corporate governance issues and corporate disputes. His clients include corporates and financial institutions, blue-chip multinationals, prominent family businesses and governments and regulatory bodies across the region.

Commenting on his move to the firm, Mr. Momany said. “Squire Patton Boggs is a top international firm with a rich history of doing business across the Middle East. The firm’s vision for its continued, long-term success in the region is clear and I am excited to be a part of this outstanding team and work together to achieve continued success.”

The hire follows the recent addition of Financial Services partner Nima Fath in Dubai. Earlier this year, Squire Patton Boggs signed a Cooperation Agreement with The Law Office of Looaye M. Al-Akkas, one of the leading, full-service law firms in Saudi Arabia.

About Squire Patton Boggs

Recognized as one of the world's strongest integrated legal practices, Squire Patton Boggs provides insight at the point where law, business, and government meet. With more than 1,500 lawyers across over 40 offices on four continents, the firm delivers commercially focused legal services and invaluable connections on the ground to a diverse mix of clients across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.

Please visit squirepattonboggs.com for more information.