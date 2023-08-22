Lapita, Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, the UAE’s first and only Polynesian resort, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ravneet Arora as its new Director of Sales and Marketing. In her capacity, Arora will play a pivotal role in driving the hotel and destination’s commercial success to a new benchmark.

With an extensive background in the hospitality industry spanning over 12 years, Arora's appointment follows her tenure as multi-property Director of Sales and Marketing for a collection of four Marriott hotels – Marriott Executive Apartments Dubai Creek; Four Points by Sheraton Bur Dubai, Element by Westin Al Jaddaf and Courtyard by Marriott, Culture Village – where she spearheaded the sales and marketing efforts for all the hotels. In her new role, Arora will oversee the development and implementation of innovative sales and marketing strategies aimed at expanding Lapita's market share, driving revenue growth and enhancing the guest experience.

Faiek El Saadani, General Manager of Lapita, Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, said: ”We are delighted to welcome Ravneet Arora to Lapita, Dubai Parks™ and Resorts. With her extensive background in luxury hospitality, Ravneet will be a strong addition to the team overseeing our business expansion initiatives and leading innovative campaigns that will drive sustainable growth for our hotel.”

Commenting on her appointment, Ravneet Arora, Director of Sales and Marketing of Lapita, Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, said: “It is an honour to join the team at Lapita, Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, a property that is renowned for its unique blend of luxury and Polynesian culture. I am excited to work with the team to continue enhancing Lapita’s brand presence and exceeding our commercial goals.”

Having joined Marriott International in 2007, Arora rapidly advanced within Sales and Marketing, attaining her first Director of Sales role at the JW Marriott Juhu Mumbai, followed by the position of Director of Sales and Marketing once again at the luxury five-star Ritz Carlton Jakarta, Mega Kuningan, in 2015. There, she managed a team of 30 and played a pivotal role in fostering corporate partnerships and expanding key source markets. Relocating to the UAE in early 2017, Arora took on the role of Director of Sales and Marketing at Ghaya Grand, achieving an increase in apartment occupancy and successfully acquiring significant corporate contracts.

About LAPITA, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Autograph Collection Hotels

LAPITA hotel is the UAE’s only Pacific island-themed family resort and the only hotel located in Dubai Parks and Resorts, the region’s leading theme park destination.

An award-winning hotel, Lapita has been recognized in the Bayut - Your Home Your Choice Awards 2021 as the Best Boutique Hotel in Dubai, reinforcing its position as a unique and exceptional destination.

With 504 rooms including 60 suites and three villas, four food and beverage outlets, two lagoon-style pools with a lazy river, spa and health club, plus an impressive kid’s club, Lapita is the perfect destination to make unforgettable memories with the family. Every detail of LAPITA hotel is made with the magic of Polynesia in its soul and the spirit of ‘aloha’ in its service, transporting guests to a tropical island on arrival. From the thatched-roof to the bamboo-lined ceilings and tribal furnishings, every detail is authentic.

The hotel offers a dedicated conference centre with a 710sqm ballroom, as well as six meeting rooms and event facilities for companies who don’t want to do business as usual.

LAPITA is part of the Autograph Collection Hotels, a collection of individual, independent hotels selected by Marriott for their ability to create one-of-a-kind guest memories through enriching travel experiences. The hotel’s name was inspired by the pre-historic Pacific Ocean people and their journey and settlement into the islands, known as the Lapita movement.

Facts

Dubai’s only Pacific island-themed hotel

Part of Marriott’s Autograph Collection

Located in the heart of Dubai Parks and Resorts

504 rooms including 60 suites and 3 villas

4 restaurants and bars including an all-day dining restaurant

1 family pool, 1 kids pool and 1 lazy river

Health and leisure club

Spa