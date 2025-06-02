Hong Kong – Langham Hospitality Group (LHG) has named Kevin Robinson as Chief Operating Officer, effective 14 April 2025. Robinson returns to the Group after previously leading The Langham, Chicago during its pivotal pre-opening phase in 2011. He brings over 30 years of hospitality leadership to the role, including a stellar track record of cultivating trusted relationships with hotel owners worldwide. Throughout his career, Robinson has combined this client focus with adept skill and a strong passion for creating innovative guest offerings that drive higher occupancy, boost revenue, and enhance long-term asset value.

Robinson’s extensive experience includes leadership roles with Westin and Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, where he gained deep operational and strategic expertise across international markets, including Egypt, the Caribbean, and the United States. He later founded and led Aparium Hotel Group, developing and managing a portfolio of highly acclaimed independent properties while gaining solid acumen as a business and hotel owner in his own right. Following a successful exit from the venture, he went on to provide advisory services to the owners of independent luxury hotels in the US, specialising in new developments and the creation of pioneering customer concepts.

Kevin Robinson, COO, Langham Hospitality Group.

“Kevin’s industry expertise and proven ability to build relationships with hotel owners and create and implement new guest offerings make him the ideal leader to guide our operations,” Langham Hospitality Group Chief Executive Officer Bob van den Oord said. “His blend of corporate discipline and entrepreneurial agility aligns perfectly with our global growth strategy, which centres on increasing our managed property count to 100 hotels by 2040 while continuing to strengthen our ties with clients and deliver elevated hospitality experiences.”

Robinson will report directly to van den Oord and lead day-to-day operations across the Group, with a focus on maintaining execution readiness as the company prepares to manage an expanded portfolio. He will also oversee future hotel openings.

About Langham Hospitality Group

A wholly owned subsidiary of Great Eagle Holdings, Langham Hospitality Group (LHG) is a global hotel operator with a family of distinctive brands that include The Langham Hotels and Resorts, Cordis Hotels and Resorts, Eaton Workshop and Ying’nFlo. With over 40 hotels and residences in operation or development, LHG has an international footprint that extends across Asia, Europe, North America, Australasia and the Middle East. The group takes its name from The Langham, London, Europe's first Grand Hotel which for 160 years has been the pinnacle of sophisticated hospitality. The property’s philosophies are reflected Group-wide through inspiring design, cutting-edge innovation, sincere service and an unwavering commitment to building great memories. For more information, visit LanghamHospitalityGroup.com.