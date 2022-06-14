Cairo – Lafarge Egypt, a member of Holcim, has announced the designation of Jimmy Khan, as Lafarge Egypt’s new CEO, succeeding Solomon Baumgartner Aviles.

Khan contributed to the success of the group around the world over the past 18 years. He has been the CEO of Lafarge Zambia since 2018. Prior to this, he was named as the CEO for Lafarge Mauritius and Seychelles in 2015. He served as the Business Processes manager in Lafarge Nigeria between 2013 and 2015.

Lafarge Egypt, a member of Holcim Group, is a key player in the construction materials industry. With its plant located in Sokhna, the company provides products and solutions that are essential in creating the structures that shape our landscape today. Powered by more than 1500 employees, and through its established business in cement, concrete, Lafarge Egypt is committed to providing sustainable building materials to meet the needs of its customers, whether it be individual home builders, large construction companies, architects or local artisans.

