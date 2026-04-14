Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – Kuwait Finance House – Bahrain (KFH-Bahrain) has recently announced several promotions within the organisational structure of its Internal Audit Department and Human Resources, in a step that reflects its ongoing commitment to developing its organisational frameworks and enhancing the effectiveness of its internal control system, in line with best practices adopted in the banking sector.

These promotions come in alignment with the Bank’s established governance framework and its commitment to strengthening the independence of audit functions and elevating the quality of internal reviews. They aim to advance audit capabilities across various areas, enhance quality standards and data analytics, and support the preparation of accurate reports that aid decision-makers.

Under these promotions, Ms Alya Hashem will lead the Internal Audit Department as Head of Internal Audit, while Ms Reem Khalil has been appointed as Head of Special Assignments and Audit Quality Assurance and Group Support, overseeing special reviews, quality assurance activities, and audit-related support across the Group.

Meanwhile, Ms Zainab Abdulameer has been appointed as Senior Manager – Audit Data Analytics, where she will lead the development and implementation of data analytics in audit activities to enhance control effectiveness. Mr Hussain Hameed has been appointed as Head of Banking Audit, responsible for overseeing audit coverage across various banking activities, and Mr Alaa Attia continues to lead Technology and Cybersecurity Audit as Head of this specialised function.

Mr Isa Althahaba, was appointed as Head of HR Business Partners, where he will lead the alignment of HR strategies with business objectives and enhance support across various departments.

On this occasion, Ms Dana Bukhammas, Group Head of Human Resources, Transformation and Development at KFH-Bahrain, stated: “These promotions reflect our continued efforts to develop the Bank’s organisational structure and strengthen its institutional framework, in a way that supports the effectiveness of the internal audit function and reinforces the highest standards of governance and oversight.”

She added: “At KFH-Bahrain, we are committed to empowering our national talent and developing their professional capabilities, contributing to enhancing institutional performance and supporting the achievement of our strategic objectives.”

Through these promotions, KFH-Bahrain reaffirms its commitment to advancing its internal audit framework and strengthening its institutional structure in a manner that upholds transparency and oversight standards, while supporting the sustainability of its institutional performance.