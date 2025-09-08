GLOBAL - Kudotrade, one of the leading global CFD brokers known for its award-winning trading platform, is pleased to announce the appointment of Stathis Flangofas as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). His expertise in financial strategy, risk management, and operational efficiency will play a key role in supporting Kudotrade’s rapid global expansion.

Flangofas brings extensive financial leadership experience from some of the world’s most recognized brokerages, including Capital.com and HFM, where he has successfully managed large-scale financial operations, guided strategic growth initiatives, and strengthened regulatory and compliance frameworks for over 16 years.

“We are thrilled to welcome Stathis as our new Chief Financial Officer. His extremely impressive background and proven track record in leading financial strategy at top-tier institutions make him an invaluable addition to our leadership team. We are confident that Stathis will play a pivotal role in driving Kudo’s next phase of growth and innovation, helping us reach new heights as a global financial services group”, said Finley Wilkinson, Director at Kudotrade

Commenting on his appointment, Flangofas said: “The story of Kudotrade really impresses me, particularly for how it has quickly established itself as a truly innovative broker with an emphasis on putting technology at the service of clients’ real needs and expectations. I am excited to join at such a pivotal stage of growth and look forward to contributing to the company’s mission of empowering traders worldwide.”

Kudotrade celebrates the arrival of an exceptional CFO, well-known for bridging finance and strategy to support sustainable growth and commercial success in the CDF and fintech industry, now ready to bring his skills and energy into Kudotrade’s accelerating global expansion.

Flangofas arrives just days away from the launch of Kudo Funded, a proprietary trading (prop trading) platform designed to provide traders with access to trading without risking their own capital, while rewarding talent, and redefining their experience. The new platform will be available to the public by mid-September.

With a comprehensive presence across the most relevant markets, Kudotrade serves thousands of clients and continues to expand its global footprint. Combining advanced trading tools, low spreads, and robust customer support with a strong commitment to regulatory standards and transparency, the company is committed to supporting beginner and seasoned traders worldwide.

About Kudotrade

Kudotrade is an innovative global CFD broker offering state-of-the-art trading technology, lightning-fast execution, and low-spread trading to thousands of clients in over 130 countries. Providing a seamless trading experience, top-tier customer support, and extensive educational resources to help traders succeed, and having a regulatory authorization from the Financial Services Commission of Mauritius, Kudotrade continues to expand its global footprint.

Kudo Trade (Mauritius) Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Commission of Mauritius under license number GB24203599.

