Dubai, UAE – Knight Frank MENA, a leading global real estate consultancy firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Wesley Thomson as the Head of ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) for the MENA region.

With over 19 years of extensive experience in the energy and sustainability sector, Thomson is a seasoned professional known for driving business growth and profitability in global markets, including EMEA, Asia Pacific, and the Americas. His expertise in shaping and implementing sustainability strategies, fostering stakeholder value, and leading major projects across various sectors makes him a pivotal addition to Knight Frank MENA.

His extensive career includes leadership roles at Contango, Avison Young, and JLL. At Contango, he led ESG projects for ADQ portfolio companies, focusing on emission measurement, decarbonisation, climate risk assessments, and sustainability reporting. At Avison Young, he established a global centre of excellence for environmental and sustainability governance, significantly advancing the company’s carbon reduction and renewables agenda.

During his tenure at JLL as the Energy and Sustainability Lead for EMEA, Thomson integrated sustainability practices into the property lifecycle and helped clients align with ESG and net-zero carbon goals.

Thomson’s notable achievements include leading the launch of E.ON’s first battery storage solution in the UK, valued at over £30 million per year, and the development and launch of the first Electric Vehicle charging solution in the UK market, also valued at over £30 million. He has also led teams that secured major service contracts with high-profile clients such as Procurement Scotland, GSK, Burberry, NIKE, Novartis, and PayPal.

Expressing his excitement, Thomson says: “I am thrilled to join Knight Frank and lead the ESG efforts in the MENA region,” Sustainability is not just a goal; it’s a journey that requires innovative thinking, strategic planning, and a collaborative approach. The MENA region presents unique opportunities and challenges for ESG initiatives, and I am excited to bring my expertise to Knight Frank to help navigate these. ESG and sustainability are crucial for the long-term success and resilience of businesses, particularly in this region where rapid development and environmental considerations must go hand-in-hand. I look forward to working with the talented team at Knight Frank to drive meaningful and lasting impact that aligns with the firm’s values of excellence and integrity.”

Harmen de Jong, Regional Partner and Head of Consultancy, MENA says: “Wesley’s arrival marks a significant milestone for Knight Frank in the MENA region. His extensive experience and visionary approach to ESG will have a profound impact on all our service lines, ensuring that we meet and exceed the evolving demands and needs of our clients. His leadership will drive our ESG strategies forward, fostering innovation and sustainability across our operations. This appointment reaffirms our dedication to delivering comprehensive, forward-thinking solutions that benefit our clients and the wider community.”

James Lewis, Managing Director, MEA, added: “Our motto, ‘United, we strive to make a difference—for ourselves, our clients, and our communities,’ is embodied in Wesley’s appointment as Head of ESG. This move is a testament to our commitment to integrating robust ESG practices into our business. By doing so, we not only enhance our services but also contribute to the well-being of the region. Our goal is to provide our clients with the best possible advice and support in their sustainability journey, helping us set new benchmarks in the industry.”

About Knight Frank:

Knight Frank LLP is the leading independent global property consultancy. Headquartered in London, the Knight Frank network has 487 offices across 53 territories and more than 20,000 people The Group advises clients ranging from individual owners and buyers to major developers, investors, and corporate tenants.

In the MENA region, we have strategically positioned offices in key countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, and Egypt.

Understanding the unique intricacies of local markets is at the core of what we do, we blend this understanding with our global resources to provide you with tailored solutions that meet your specific needs. At Knight Frank, excellence, innovation, and a genuine focus on our clients drive everything we do. We are not just consultants; we are trusted partners in property ready to support you on your real estate journey, no matter the scale of your endeavour.

