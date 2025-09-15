India – Klay Group, a boutique financial services firm providing Wealth Management, Multi-Family Office, Asset Management and Corporate Advisory services to ultra-high-net-worth families and corporate and financial institutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Nikita Jain to its Klay Wealth leadership team. This strategic hire significantly bolsters the firm’s institutional capabilities and underscores its commitment to delivering world-class, integrated financial solutions to its global clientele.

Nikita joins Klay Wealth as Managing Director and Deputy CEO, following a distinguished 17-year career at J.P. Morgan, where she has experience across FX and Fixed Income Sales, Mergers & Acquisitions, and Capital Markets. She has been instrumental in driving business growth for a diverse client base, including global multinationals and leading domestic corporations, consistently demonstrating a proven track record of delivering excellent business outcomes.

Nikita began her career in M&A advisory, building a strong foundation in analytical rigour, before transitioning into Fixed Income Sales that combined her transactional expertise with long-term client relationship management. Over the years, she has successfully managed portfolios of 100+ clients and engaged at a strategic level with senior finance leaders, delivering tailored FX and Rates solutions to address complex market exposures and evolving risk management needs. Known for her client-first approach and deep market insights, Nikita has driven growth in high-potential markets, reflecting her structuring capabilities and entrepreneurial mindset.

“We are thrilled to welcome Nikita Jain, an executive of exceptional calibre, as our Deputy CEO to drive growth and strategic excellence across the organization," said Ian D'souza, CEO of Klay Wealth . "Her profound global markets expertise and proven leadership are perfectly aligned with our commitment to delivering sophisticated, cross-border solutions for our clients."

Nikita holds an MBA from the prestigious Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, and a Bachelor of Engineering degree from NSIT, Delhi.

About Klay Group:

Klay is a global boutique financial services firm delivering independent advice, tailored solutions, and smart systems across wealth management, multi-family office services, asset management, and corporate advisory. Combining institutional rigour with personalised service, our open architecture model ensures clients benefit from unbiased expertise, aligned incentives, and innovative insights powered by a dedicated in-house investment team and global analyst network.

With offices in Dubai, India, Singapore, London, and Australia, our diverse team of 140+ professionals from over 13 nationalities serves clients with a commitment to long-term relationships built on trust and shared success. Since inception, we have supported more than 450 families worldwide, maintaining a strong focus on bespoke strategies that preserve and grow wealth across generations.

Klay Group is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority, the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the Securities and Exchange Board of India, the Financial Conduct Authority UK, and the Australian Securities and Investments Commission. Services are available to professional, accredited, and wholesale investors only.

For more information, please visit https://klaygroup.com/

For media inquiries, please contact, Matrix PR:

Parvathi M: parvathi@matrixdubai.com

Krishika Mahesh: krishika@matrixdubai.com