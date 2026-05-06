Khatib & Alami (K&A), one of the Middle East's leading multidisciplinary engineering consultancies, has appointed Billy Hughes as Head of its Dubai Geography Business Unit.

Billy joined K&A more than 30 years ago, working across both the planning and design of major infrastructure and buildings related projects. These include Duqm Port in Oman – one of the largest port and industrial zone developments in the region – the Local Roads and Drainage Program in Qatar, and the Mall of Saudi in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Most recently, Billy led K&A's portfolio of work at NEOM, overseeing the delivery of multiple major infrastructure projects across roads, drainage and geotechnical disciplines.

In his new role, Billy is responsible for client relationships, business development, project delivery, and all aspects of K&A's operations in Dubai. The firm's current portfolio spans high-profile real estate developments – including the Bvlgari Lighthouse in Business Bay – to critical roads, water and digital infrastructure. Most recently, K&A completed the Hessa Street Improvement scheme for the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority.

Dr Najib Khatib, Chairman and CEO of Khatib & Alami, said: "Billy has built his career on delivering in complex, fast-moving environments, where quality and accountability have to hold regardless of the pressure. Dubai is a market where K&A is well established and actively growing, and Billy is the right person to lead that next chapter."

Billy added: "Thirty years with K&A means I’ve worked with thousands of people across hundreds of projects. That experience is what this role demands, and I am very fortunate to be taking it on with a strong team around me. Dubai is one of the great engineering markets in the world – we’re proud of the role we’ve played here, and excited about what comes next."

K&A has been active in Dubai since 1970. With more than 500 people working across in excess of 130 live projects, the emirate is one of the company’s most significant and long-standing markets. In the past five decades, K&A has delivered infrastructure, buildings, water systems and transport networks that continue to serve Dubai's communities and support the emirate's growth.

About Khatib & Alami

Founded in 1959, Khatib & Alami is one of the Middle East and Africa's most established multidisciplinary engineering consultancies, delivering infrastructure, buildings, water, energy, urban planning and digital solutions across more than 30 countries. Its work is measured not by structures completed, but by the communities that depend on them long after handover.