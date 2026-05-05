He will lead Sitecore’s Middle East and Africa strategy with a strong focus on customers, partner ecosystem expansion, and accelerating adoption of AI-driven digital experience platforms across priority verticals.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sitecore, the global leader in AI-enabled digital experience software, has appointed Mohammed AlThaher as its new regional vice president for the Middle East and Africa. With over two decades of experience in large-scale digital transformations, digital marketing and, most recently, AI, AlThaher will be tasked with accelerating Sitecore’s growth across the region, expanding its channel partnerships, and promoting its flagship solutions to simplify content management, accelerate marketing campaigns, and ensure brand consistency.

AlThaher brings a proven track record of building and leading regional businesses across the Middle East and Africa across several global brands, with deep hands-on experience spanning enterprise sales leadership, partner-driven growth, delivery and complex customer engagements across government, financial services, and large enterprises.

Throughout his career, he has successfully scaled teams, strengthened strategic alliances, and driven revenue growth across diverse MEA markets. His appointment reflects Sitecore’s focus on disciplined execution, strong regional leadership and translating platform innovation into tangible outcomes for customers and partners alike.

“This position is pivotal for our customers, for our channel partners, and for our own aspirations,” said Goetz Reinhardt, EMEA President, Sitecore. “Mohammed ticked all the boxes in terms of his knowledge and experience growing businesses across MEA, his vision for how AI will transform the online experience, and for his focus on customers and what Martech can do for them. I’m delighted he’s onboard and leading our MEA operations.”

Earlier this year, Sitecore announced the regional launch of Sitecore AI, a unified, cloud-native, SaaS-based digital experience platform (DXP) that integrates AI-powered tools, content management, and data to streamline marketing operations. With sovereign deployments of Sitecore AI in both Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates set for later this year, brands will be able to plan, create, personalize, and deliver content across every digital channel in real time. Agentic AI will enable marketers and developers to create content, adapt their messaging across languages and channels and optimize campaigns for real business impact.

“Sitecore is transforming how brands engage with their customers, and there is no more exciting place to be a marketer than in the Middle East and Africa,” added AlThaher. “From a complex audience landscape to a preference for digital channels and growing customer expectations when it comes to quality and service levels, marketers are being asked to do and deliver more, both for their brand’s reputation and business growth. Sitecore is here to enable marketing through our digital experience solutions, and that is what I and the team will be doing over the coming weeks and months.”