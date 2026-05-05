Cross Switch is thrilled to announce the appointment of Jerome Alfred as Chief Operating Officer (COO). As a payment technology company driving digital transactions across emerging and established markets, today's announcement confirms the company's commitment to building the leadership depth needed to support that ambition.

Jerome joins Cross Switch with more than 15 years of leadership experience across fintech and banking, bringing a strong track record of energising high-growth platforms and managing end-to-end operations. His appointment marks a significant step in that commitment as the company rapidly scales its footprint.

In his new role, Jerome will be responsible for overseeing day-to-day operations, driving strategic initiatives, and ensuring the platform continues to deliver at scale. He will work closely with Cross Switch’s leadership team to ensure the platform meets the evolving needs of clients.

Tim Davis, Group CEO of Cross Switch, comments,

“Jerome brings an exciting combination of strategic clarity, operational discipline, and deep industry insight. His experience in scaling complex payment environments, navigating regulatory landscapes, and building high-performing teams makes him the ideal leader to help us move into our next phase of growth.”

Throughout his career, Jerome has demonstrated a strong ability to define strategic direction while maintaining a sharp focus on execution. He has led cross-functional teams spanning technology, operations, and business development. He has also played a key role in building partnerships with major financial institutions to expand platform capabilities and market reach.

He is highly experienced in navigating complex regulatory environments across multiple jurisdictions, ensuring compliance while maintaining the flexibility required for innovation and scale, an increasingly critical capability in today’s fast-evolving payments landscape.

Reflecting on his appointment, Jerome Alfred says,

“I’m excited to join Cross Switch. The company has built a powerful platform with strong market relevance, and I look forward to working with the team to scale operations, strengthen partnerships, and deliver even greater value to clients across our markets.”

Known for his ability to bridge the gap between technical complexity, business strategy, and operational execution, Jerome is also deeply committed to mentoring teams and fostering a culture of continuous development and high performance.

His appointment reinforces Cross Switch’s focus on building a leadership team capable of sustaining momentum while maintaining the resilience, governance, and innovation required to compete on a global stage.

About Cross Switch

Cross Switch is a payment technology company providing scalable, API-driven infrastructure that allows businesses to process digital transactions seamlessly across multiple regions through a single integration.

Cross Switch invites businesses interested in exploring robust and flexible payment solutions to connect directly at https://cross-switch.com/contact-us/ to learn how its tailored offerings can support and amplify their operational ambitions.