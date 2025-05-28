Chedi Hospitality proudly announces the appointment of Karim Bizid as Chief Operating Officer, a strategic leadership move that marks a defining moment in the group’s evolution. With an expanding portfolio of landmark destinations and private residences, the appointment reinforces Chedi Hospitality’s vision to deliver exceptional experiences, cultural authenticity, and guest-centric innovation.

As Chief Operating Officer, Bizid will oversee global operations and the implementation of brand standards across new and existing properties. He will play a critical role in shaping the group’s operational frameworks, guiding teams, and supporting the seamless opening of upcoming developments in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and beyond. His leadership will be pivotal in ensuring that each destination upholds the refined values and distinct identity that define the Chedi experience—one rooted in intuitive service, architectural elegance, and meaningful guest connection.

“Karim’s appointment as Chief Operating Officer is a natural evolution of his leadership and a reflection of the value he brings to our brand,” said Stephan Schupbach, CEO of Chedi Hospitality. “As we expand into new destinations and strengthen our global presence, Karim will ensure our operations are both agile and aligned to our ethos. His deep understanding of the brand and its people makes him a key pillar in our next chapter.”

“I am honoured to step into this new role at such a pivotal time for Chedi Hospitality,” said Karim Bizid, Chief Operating Officer of Chedi Hospitality. “Having witnessed the brand’s transformation first-hand, I am deeply inspired by our vision and proud to be a part of the next phase of growth. I look forward to working closely with our talented teams and partners worldwide to shape operations that are as thoughtful and distinctive as the destinations we create.”