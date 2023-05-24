Bahrain: Kalaam Telecom Group, the digital solutions provider, is pleased to announce the inclusion of its Group CEO, Veer Passi, into the annual Capacity Power 100 top names in wholesale telecoms. The Power 100 is an exclusive list that highlights the people driving significant change and innovation in the global carrier and ICT community. Kalaam Telecom Groups’ inclusion acknowledges its unparalleled growth.

Over the past decade, Kalaam Telecom has undergone its digital transformation journey from a Prepaid Calling Card company in Bahrain to one of the top three Data Service Providers in the MENA region, with licensed operations in Bahrain, Kuwait and The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

“I am very humbled and proud to represent Kalaam on this list. This recognition really belongs to each and every member of the Kalaam family and is a testament of the collective exceptional talent, creativity and commitment that we bring together as team. It’s a privilege leading such an extraordinary team at Kalaam Telecom Group, and I am confident we will continue to make a difference and shape the future of industry in the region,” said Veer Passi, Group CEO, Kalaam Telecom.

Kalaam Telecom Group has seen exponential growth over the last seven years with four strategic acquisitions in Bahrain and Kuwait, making it a prominent regional operator in the MENA region. Kalaam’s 100% owned KNOT terrestrial cable system with consortium ownership of undersea cable EIG, connects the region to Europe and covers 18 out of 20 countries in the Middle East with 53 Points of Presence across the globe.

The Group company has also made significant progress towards the unification of acquired brands such as KEMS Zajil telecom in Kuwait and the launch of a unified wholesale brand, Kalaam Carrier Solutions. The Groups’ expansion has continued to The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, where it launched ISP operations in 2022 with all major services licenses to offer data & digital services to the enterprises .

“We are very proud of our milestones and the progress we continue to make. Kalaam Telecom Group is now one of the top three Data Service Providers in the MENA region, and we continue to be committed to our vision of Empowering Digital Transformation for businesses by simplifying access to technology and provide a fully digital & personalized customer experience.” said Passi.

About Kalaam Telecom Group

Kalaam Telecom (Kalaam) is a trusted digital solutions provider, serving SME’s, enterprise, telecoms carriers and wholesale telecoms businesses in the GCC.

Headquartered in Bahrain, and with offices in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE, Jordan, and UK, Kalaam has pioneered ISP solutions, connectivity, and digital transformation in the GCC for over 16 years.

Kalaam provides a portfolio of cutting-edge digital solutions that are tailored to the needs of customers of all sizes in key markets and verticals across the region, including BFSI, education, government, hospitality, healthcare, retail and more.

Following the recent acquisition of Zajil, the combined entity operates a network of 53 Points of Presence (PoPs) across 25 countries.

Kalaam’s fully owned terrestrial cable system, Kalaam Network Optical Transit (KNOT), which spans Kuwait, Bahrain, KSA, UAE and Qatar is now coupled with consortium ownership in undersea cable Europe-India Gateway (EIG), a 15,000 km international fiber-optic submarine cable system covering 12 countries from India and the Middle East to Europe.

Through this extensive network, Kalaam is uniquely placed to serve international and regional telecom carriers and enterprises.

To know more about Kalaam Telecom Solutions log onto www.kalaam-telecom.com