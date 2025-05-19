Dubai-based independent creative agency, JWI, has announced the appointment of CJ Williams as Account Director - a move that reflects the agency’s continued growth and commitment to expanding its digital-first creative across the Middle East.

The news follows the recent acquisition of JWI by its long-standing Managing Director, Charli Wright, marking a new chapter for the agency as it celebrates ten years operating in the Middle East market.

Bringing over 15 years of experience - including 12 years of region-specific knowledge - CJ’s appointment will not only strengthen JWI’s leadership team, but also enhance its capabilities to deliver integrated, strategy-led digital-first campaigns.

CJ joins JWI after an extensive career spanning social media, digital media buying, CRM, and data-driven marketing, where he worked with renowned brands including Samsung, Nissan, Starbucks, H&M, and Bath & Bodyworks. With a deep interest in consumer psychology and a career shaped by the desire to explore all areas of marketing, CJ brings both an analytical mindset, and a problem-solving approach to creating more strategic solutions.

Charli Wright, Owner and MD of JWI, commented: “CJ’s appointment is a significant step forward for us as we shape the agency’s next chapter. He brings a wealth of experience in digital and data-led marketing, and understands the nuances of the region. He also understands how to navigate complexity without losing sight of what really matters. That kind of thinking adds real value, and it’s what allows us to keep going beyond for our clients in a meaningful way.”

CJ Williams commented, “JWI has an impressive roster of global clients, but what really stood out for me was the clear passion, commitment and belief in the work being delivered. Everything at JWI is built from strategy, taking core insights and turning them into bespoke creative solutions that drive results.

“What I hope to bring to the team is my strength as a pragmatic deconstructive problem solver. I’ve built a strong understanding of how the different parts of a project, process or client fit together and I revel in finding new ways to optimise or streamline aspects to make a tangible impact. I’m looking forward to sharing this mindset with the rest of the fantastic team at JWI.”

The hire comes as JWI enters a period of renewed focus as Charli aims to scale the agency to become the region’s most progressive independent agency, whilst staying true to the core values that shaped its success.

To find out more, please visit: https://jwi-global.com.

About JWI

JWI is a leading independent creative and events agency based in Dubai, driven by a commitment to Go Beyond. It elevates brands through creative advertising, unforgettable events and integrated campaigns.

Proudly female-owned and led, JWI blends its global expertise with regional insight, approaching every creative challenge with a strategy-first mindset.

Trusted by some of the world’s biggest brands, its client roster includes Gillette, Gillette Venus, Braun, BACARDÍ, GREY GOOSE® Vodka, PATRÓN Tequila, Epson and Philips.