Riyadh, KSA: JW Marriott Hotel Riyadh is pleased to announce the appointment of Khaled Al Jamal as its new General Manager. The highly respected hospitality professional will bring his wealth of experience in the industry having worked within the sector for over 35 years.

Khaled graduated with a degree in Finance but found his passion within the hospitality sector, and hence kicked off a long-standing career in many countries from around the world starting with Marriott Amman Hotel in 1987 and held various F&B positions, followed by the USA, Hungary, Russia, Lebanon, Czech Republic, Turkey, UAE, Egypt, Ghana, Jordan and now KSA.

During his tenure, he gained extensive experience across the hospitality industry, holding various senior positions in reputable brands such as Marriott, Renaissance, Ritz Carlton, JW Marriott and Fairmont.

His General Manager career Journey started pre-opening The Courtyard Moscow in 2003. Subsequently, he went on to hold key General Manager roles worldwide, including the Beirut Marriott, Cluster General Manager at Prague, Czech republic, General Manager for the opening of JW Marriott Ankara Hotel and the Muli-Property General Manager for the opening of Marriott Al Jaddaf & Executive Apartment in Dubai, The Ritz Carlton Abu Dhabi, The iconic Cairo Marriott Hotel, Accra Marriott Hotel in Ghana and Fairmont Amman.

On this occasion, Khaled Al Jamal commented: "I am delighted to join the JW Marriott Hotel Riyadh team which has been recently rebranded and is the first JW Marriott in the Kingdom. It is an exciting time for the property, and I am looking forward to working closely with the team to strengthen the brand’s position in the region and provide exceptional experiences to our guests, and share my experience in the industry to contribute to the hotel's continued success.”

With his wealth of experience within the hospitality sector, Khaled will be working on strengthening JW Marriott Hotel Riyadh's position as a flagship brand in the region. His passion for the industry and dedication to excellence will undoubtedly contribute to the continued success of the hotel. The team is thrilled to welcome him onboard and looks forward to the exciting opportunities that lie ahead.

The property boasts elegantly designed guest rooms with stunning views of the Riyadh skyline to a diverse range of F&B offerings, state-of-the-art fitness and wellness centre, refreshing outdoor swims, an array of meetings and event facilities that provide a spectacular setting to elevate any corporate or social occasion, and much more, the JW Marriott Hotel Riyadh is the perfect destination for those seeking a refreshing, transformative, and elevated stay in the heart of Riyadh’s new commercial and residential district.

-Ends-

About JW Marriott

JW Marriott is part of Marriott International’s luxury portfolio of brands and consists of beautiful properties and distinctive resort locations around the world. JW Marriott is a tribute to the founder of Marriott International, J. Willard “J.W.” Marriott, who prioritized his own well-being so that he could take better care of others. Inspired by his approach to life and rooted in holistic well-being, JW Marriott properties offer a haven designed to allow guests to focus on feeling whole – present in mind, nourished in body, and revitalized in spirit – through programs and offerings that encourage them to come together and experience every moment to the fullest. Today there are more than 100 JW Marriott hotels in more than 35 countries and territories worldwide that cater to sophisticated, mindful travellers who come seeking experiences that help them be fully present, foster meaningful connections and feed the soul. Visit JW Marriott online, and on Instagram and Facebook. JW Marriott is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy’s extraordinary portfolio offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world, with 30 brands that are tailored to every type of journey. From The Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis to W Hotels and more, Marriott Bonvoy has more luxury offerings than any other travel program. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, and through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com