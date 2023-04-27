Amman, Jordan ­— Joramco, the Amman-based aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility and engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), is pleased to announce the appointment of Victor Moreno as the new Head of Safety and Quality.

With more than 35 years of aviation experience and an extensive knowledge of EASA, UAE GCAA, FAA, and UK CAA regulations, including the Safety Management Systems framework integration in an MRO environment, Victor's vast experience comes from working in multiple major airlines located mainly in the U.S and Europe. He also has experience in the Middle East, where he held the Manager QA Maintenance and Engineering position for a major airline.

Commenting on Victor’s appointment, Joramco's Chief Executive Officer, Fraser Currie, said: “Joramco is committed to maintaining its position as a leading provider of maintenance services to clients worldwide. The appointment of Victor as the Head of Safety and Quality is just one example of the company's commitment to excellence in every aspect of its operations.”

About Joramco:

With more than 50 years of experience, Joramco has built a solid track record as a leading independent commercial aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility serving a wide range of customers in the Middle East, Europe, South Asia, Africa, Russia, and the CIS countries, offering services on several aircraft models from the Airbus, Boeing, and Embraer fleets.

Strategically located at a free zone area in Queen Alia International Airport in Amman-Jordan, Joramco’s facility includes five hangars that can accommodate up to 17 aircraft. Joramco is certified by many international regulatory authorities including the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and the Jordanian Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (JCARC).

