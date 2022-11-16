LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- Jetcraft, the global leader in business aircraft sales and acquisitions, has named Idriss Abdelaziz as Sales Director. The appointment strengthens Jetcraft’s established footprint in EMEA, with Abdelaziz bringing extensive regional knowledge and market intelligence.

Before joining Jetcraft, Abdelaziz was Managing Partner at Swiss-based jet broker, AeroProp, following an eight-year career in investment banking. As Sales Director, Abdelaziz will manage Jetcraft’s sales, acquisitions and trades across 19 territories, including France, Benelux, Southern Europe and Northern Africa.

Pascal Bachmann, SVP Sales, EMEA at Jetcraft, says: “EMEA is an important market poised for continued growth. According to our latest forecast, the share of Jetcraft buyers under 45 has risen by 20% in the last five years, largely driven by activity in this region, and the UHNWI population in Europe, the Middle East and Africa is expected to grow 24% and 21% respectively by the year 2026. We look forward to working with Abdelaziz and drawing upon his experience to support growing demand from EMEA clients in Southern Europe and Northern Africa.”

Idriss Abdelaziz says: “Jetcraft’s data science led approach sets the company apart, providing customers with expert analysis to facilitate even the most complex aircraft transactions. There is a lot of opportunity in the market and I am excited to leverage Jetcraft’s unmatched in-house resources to generate more success stories and build strong, long-lasting customer relationships.”

