Dubai: Aviation visionary James Hogan has been honoured at Air Transport World’s 50th annual awards ceremony in Dubai. In front of an audience of airline CEOs and aviation industry leaders on Friday night, James was inducted into ATW’s Awards Hall of Fame.

The honour was bestowed in recognition of his leadership as President and Chief Executive of Etihad Airways between 2006 and 2017.

During the Hogan-era Etihad was transformed from an airline with revenues of US$300 million into a diversified travel and aviation group generating US$20 billion annually.

In 2016, Etihad was ATW’s Airline of the Year for “demonstrating exceptional achievements and capabilities across operations, financial performance, customer service, safety and labour relations.”

Today, James is the Chairman of Abu Dhabi-based Knighthood Global, a specialist aviation, travel and tourism company which provides turnkey strategic planning and operational support capability solutions to governments, airlines, and travel and tourism organisations.

James said he was delighted to be a Hall of Fame recipient and thanked ATW’s Editor-In-Chief Karen Walker for her support over many years, and acknowledged the leadership of Abu Dhabi and the mandate it gave him to create a world class airline as part of the 2030 plan.

“ATW rightfully enjoys an international reputation as an authoritative source of news and knowledge in the aviation industry. This is largely due to Karen’s integrity and commitment as an editor, chronicling the ups and downs of global aviation while celebrating its achievements. I am honoured to be part of this remarkable story,” James said.

For more information: contact@knighthoodglobal.com