Dubai, UAE: Ishraq Hospitality has appointed Dany Cherfane as the new Hotel Manager of Holiday Inn Express Dubai Internet City. Tasked with repositioning the hotel as a preferred destination for business and leisure travelers, Dany will spearhead the launch of Goose & Gander, an innovative dining concept in collaboration with the renowned McGettigan Group. These initiatives reflect Ishraq Hospitality's commitment to enhancing guest experiences and redefining community engagement.

Dany's leadership will bring a fresh perspective to Dubai Internet City's hospitality scene. His strategic vision aims to drive operational excellence, introduce creative culinary experiences, and establish the hotel as a top-tier option in the market.

With over 21 years of experience in the hospitality and commercial sectors, Dany has a proven track record in operations and guest services. Before joining Holiday Inn Express, he served as the Commercial Director at Grand Plaza Mövenpick Dubai, instrumental in revenue growth, market share expansion, and guest satisfaction improvements. His hands-on operational experience across departments has further strengthened his leadership capabilities.

Dany has held key positions with esteemed hospitality brands such as Accor, Radisson Hotels, and Rotana in his exceptional career. His wealth of expertise and passion for excellence make him a valuable addition to Ishraq Hospitality's leadership team.

Joseph Karam, Chief Operating Officer of Ishraq Hospitality, said: "We are delighted to welcome Dany Cherfane to Ishraq Hospitality. His extensive experience, innovative mindset, and leadership skills will be invaluable as we continue to enhance the guest experience and operational excellence at Holiday Inn Express Dubai Internet City."

"This role is an exciting opportunity to spearhead innovation and elevate guest experiences in one of Dubai's most vibrant business hubs. I am eager to collaborate with the team to reach new milestones and further enhance the hotel's strategic repositioning," said Dany Cherfane, speaking of his new role as Hotel Manager at Holiday Inn Express Dubai Internet City.

About Ishraq Hospitality

With over a decade of experience operating some of Dubai's most prestigious international hotel franchises, Ishraq Hospitality is the asset management and hospitality division of the Dubai-based Mohamed & Obaid AlMulla Group.

Established in 2007 and acquired by Mohamed & Obaid AlMulla Group in 2011, the division is renowned for setting consistent quality service standards in the hospitality industry.

Ishraq Hospitality caters to leisure and business travellers in the mid-priced and high-end bandwidths. Its portfolio includes Holiday Inn Express (HIEX) hotels of the IHG group: Holiday Inn Express Dubai Airport, Holiday Inn Express Dubai – Jumeirah, Holiday Inn Express Dubai – Internet City, Holiday Inn Express Dubai – Safa Park, Holiday Inn Dubai Al Maktoum Airport and Staybridge Suites Dubai Al Maktoum Airport, which opened in October 2020, as well as Crowne Plaza Deira and Crowne Plaza Dubai Jumeirah.

Ishraq Hospitality has an exciting line-up of hotels set to open, continuing to expand its footprint in the sector.