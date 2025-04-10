Dubai, UAE – UAE-based financial concierge firm Capital Haus has announced the appointment of its Founder and CEO, Brendan Gow, as Executive Chairman of Equity Story Group Ltd. (ASX: EQS), the Australian-listed investment advisory and financial media firm.

The appointment follows Capital Haus’s strategic acquisition of an 11.6% stake in Equity Story, further strengthening the firm's global presence and reinforcing its bold approach to scaling through international acquisitions, a strategy still uncommon in the UAE’s financial services sector.

This milestone also reflects a broader industry shift: UAE-based boutique firms are increasingly driving global investment strategy, leveraging the nation’s role as a financial gateway between East and West. With over 68,000 high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) now residing in the UAE, the country is evolving into a launchpad for internationally connected wealth firms.

“We’re entering a new era of investor expectations, where affluent clients demand both direct access to global opportunities and bespoke financial guidance,” said Brendan Gow, Chief Executive Officer of Capital Haus. “This partnership reflects the future of wealth management in the UAE: globally connected, research-led, and client-first in every respect.”

Headquartered in the United Arab Emirates, with offices in Zurich and Australia, Capital Haus offers concierge-style wealth management, a highly personalised, high-touch model that blends advisory services, cross-border tax structuring, and exclusive investment access for HNWIs, family offices, and institutions.

The appointment positions Equity Story for a new phase of growth, as it evolves from a research-focused equities platform into a next-generation investment advisory group. Under Gow’s leadership, Equity Story will expand its offering to serve both self-directed investors and those seeking full-service advisory, bridging traditional research with concierge-level investment solutions.

“Equity Story has built a loyal following based on trust and insight,” Gow added. “Our vision is to integrate that foundation with Capital Haus’s international infrastructure and financial concierge expertise, giving investors in the UAE, Australia, and beyond access to smarter, more personalised wealth pathways.”

Shane White, Chief Executive Officer of Equity Story Group, commented: “Brendan’s appointment brings leadership, clarity, and ambition. His track record in building multi-market investment platforms is exactly what we need to take the business to the next level.”

Capital Haus currently manages over AED 2,441,565,500 million in client assets and recently surpassed $1 billion in total assets under management (AUM) globally. The firm has grown rapidly by identifying strategic acquisition targets that complement its high-net-worth client model, a fast-track growth approach that remains rare in the UAE but is core to Capital Haus’s business DNA.

This alignment also introduces new capabilities for UAE-based investors, including direct access to global public equities research, high-growth private markets, and a broader suite of cross-border investment tools.

“This is not just a leadership appointment, it’s a reflection of how we see the future of wealth management,” Gow noted. “More firms in the region will need to adopt an agile, acquisition-led approach if they want to deliver real value and innovation to their clients. The UAE is ready for that.”

As the region continues to establish itself as a global hub for wealth, innovation, and entrepreneurship, Capital Haus is positioning itself not only as a service provider, but as a visionary investor reshaping the future of wealth in the UAE and beyond.

About Capital Haus

Founded in 2021, Capital Haus is a global financial concierge service specializing in wealth management, corporate advisory, and funds management. With a presence in Australia, United Arab Emirates, and Switzerland, the firm combines global expertise with local insight to provide bespoke financial solutions tailored to high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and corporate institutions.

Capital Haus takes a client-first approach, offering high-touch, concierge-style wealth management that extends beyond traditional financial advisory models. The firm is committed to precision, innovation, and financial empowerment, ensuring clients receive personalized strategies designed to optimize and preserve their wealth.

With a vision to become the most trusted partner for wealth creation and preservation globally, Capital Haus continues to expand its service offerings, leveraging cutting-edge technology, exclusive investment opportunities, and a hands-on approach to financial education.

For more information, visit https://capitalhaus.com/