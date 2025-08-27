Dubai, UAE – Integrated Holistic Communications (IHC) has appointed Beatriz Meirelles as its new Business Development Director, marking her return to the agency more than a decade after first working there.

Meirelles previously headed the agency’s promotions department before moving on to senior roles in sales and events across leading hospitality groups in the region. Over the past decade, she has built a strong reputation for driving partnerships, scaling events and strengthening networks across the GCC’s competitive hospitality sector.

Her career includes leadership roles such as Director of Sales at Groupe Barrière, where she oversaw renowned concepts including Fouquet’s, Art Lounge, Paradiso, Museum Café and L’Éclair de Génie. Prior to that, she served as Sales & Events Manager at DREAM Dubai, playing a pivotal role in positioning one of the city’s most high-profile dinner show concepts. She also worked as Head of Hospitality at Blink Experience and held key sales and PR roles at Play Restaurant & Lounge, InterContinental Dubai Marina, Steigenberger Hotel Business Bay and Solutions Leisure Group.

Recognised as a natural leader and diplomatic communicator, Meirelles is known for her high-energy relationship building and ability to connect with individuals at all levels, while conveying professionalism, trust and confidence. A strategic thinker with a proven business approach, she has consistently demonstrated her ability to maximise business success under challenging market conditions.

Meirelles will spearhead IHC’s business development strategy in the hospitality sector, with a focus on building connections with hotels, F&B brands, developers and tourism authorities. Her remit also includes expanding IHC’s client portfolio and positioning the agency as a trusted communications partner for hospitality and lifestyle brands across the region.

Her appointment comes at a time of significant expansion for the GCC hospitality market, fueled by government-backed tourism initiatives, Saudi Arabia’s giga-projects and Dubai’s ongoing status as a global hub for leisure and business travel. Agencies with deep sector expertise and strong local networks will play a key role in helping brands differentiate themselves in this fast-growing market.

Ian Hainey, CEO of IHC, said: “I’m excited to be welcoming Beatriz back to the team and have full trust in her fulfilling her potential here. She brings fantastic energy to the table and knows the agency extremely well. Her deep sector knowledge and strong network across the GCC will be invaluable as we continue to expand our hospitality portfolio and deliver exceptional value for our clients.”

Kimberley Bostock, Associate Director at IHC, added: “Beatriz’s return strengthens our ability to deliver integrated, results-driven communications for hospitality clients. With her expertise in building partnerships and my team’s focus on execution excellence, we are well-positioned to help brands tell their stories in ways that resonate across the GCC and beyond.”

Meirelles commented: “I’m thrilled to be back at IHC after more than a decade. The hospitality industry has always been my passion and I’m excited to bring together my experience from both the agency and brand sides to build meaningful partnerships that support our clients’ growth. We have big plans to introduce a new high-impact offering that organisations across the industry will want to adopt to secure success in today’s competitive market.”

Established in 2011, IHC provides integrated communications solutions across hospitality, facilities management, construction, lifestyle and corporate sectors, with a reputation for combining public relations, digital engagement and brand storytelling to deliver powerful business outcomes.

About Integrated Holistic Communications (IHC)

Founded in Dubai, Integrated Holistic Communications (IHC) is a leading independent communications agency delivering integrated strategies – often as a plugin marketing team - across PR, content, social media, awards, digital, incorporating brand storytelling and engagement. With specialist teams covering hospitality, lifestyle, facilities management and corporate sectors, IHC is recognised for its ability to align creative communications with business objectives. The agency partners with regional and international brands to design campaigns that resonate with audiences, enhance reputations and deliver measurable business impact.

About Integrated Hospitality Connections

Integrated Hospitality Connections is the dedicated hospitality division of IHC, created to serve the unique needs of the region’s hotel, F&B, tourism and lifestyle sectors. Combining deep industry expertise with strong regional networks, the division offers strategic communications, partnerships, and business development support tailored to hospitality brands. Its mission is to help clients stand out in a competitive market by connecting them with the right audiences, building meaningful collaborations and driving long-term growth.