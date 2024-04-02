Dubai, U.A.E.– Immensa (“the Company”), MENA’s largest digital manufacturer, announces the appointment of Nabil Habayeb to the Board, as an independent Non-Executive Director, with immediate effect.

Nabil spent 41 years at GE where most recently (2020-23) he was President & CEO of GE International Markets. Prior to that, he was President & CEO of GE Middle East, North Africa and Turkey.

The breadth and depth of Nabil’s experience at GE has direct relevance and value add to Immensa in various areas. GE has been a pioneer in adopting additive manufacturing technologies; Nabil’s strategic insight will be beneficial as the Company further optimizes its DIS-RT platform for similar large-scale industrial applications, and manages its Energy sector customers.

Nabil’s global international business experience and network will also be invaluable as Immensa makes strategic decisions over its regional and international expansion; partnerships and alliances; service customisation, innovation, and market reach – especially in Energy where additive manufacturing is rapidly becoming integral.

Similarly, Immensa’s commitment to reducing environmental impact – where it assists customers via more localized production – will be aided by Nabil’s experience in GE’s sustainability initiatives, and his passion for mitigating climate change.

Nabil’s experience in high-level management also positions him ideally for his independent Non-Executive Director role, and guiding Immensa through corporate governance best practice - as the Company navigates its growth phase.

Nabil is an experienced board member and advisor to CEOs of privately held global companies operating in the life sciences, mining and construction industries. He is a member of the audit, development, and strategy/risk committees of these institutions where his expertise also helps shape organization culture, strengthen governance structure, enforce compliance policies, and help develop leadership and growth strategies. Nabil is a passionate advocate for promoting access to healthcare and education and is committed to empowering youth and promoting the role of women in business leadership. He serves on the board of the Arabian Gulf States Institute in Washington and is a trustee of the American University of Beirut and the Cancer Children Center in Lebanon. He is also an advisor to other education and healthcare institutions.

Fahmi Al-Shawwa, Co-founder and CEO of Immensa, said:

“Nabil Habayeb is one of the most experienced and senior business people regionally and globally – and we are honoured he has agreed to join the board of Immensa. His strategic insight, experience, and network will be of huge value to us – especially in our core customer sector – Energy.

“Nabil’s appointment also illustrates Immensa’s ambition. As a digital manufacturer, we are pioneers in what we do – reshaping the energy sector via digital warehousing and agile supply chains. To be the best, you hire the best and I look forward to announcing more senior talent arriving at Immensa soon.”

Nabil Habayeb commented:

“I am honoured and excited to join Immensa’s board and to work closely with its team. I am impressed by Immensa’s strong leadership, vision and passion for digitizing spare parts and warehousing solutions, while focusing on the environment and supply chain in the energy sector. Immensa’s technologies and solutions for energy customers are well aligned to stakeholders’ aspirations to transform industrial manufacturing and operations in the region.”

Today’s news follows Immensa’s December milestone of the global gold standard certification for the additive manufacturing of metallic parts - to the DNV-ST-B203 AM standard; plus MOUs signed in Saudi Arabia with the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NIDLIP) and King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST); and November’s US$20 million Series B funding round, led by Global Ventures – MENA’s leading Venture Capital firm.

Immensa operates in the global energy spare parts market - a sector valued at US$91 billion - of which the Middle East comprises 35% - and is the only company to own and control the full digital supply chain. Immensa works closely with end users, revolutionizing the sector by providing digital warehouse solutions and creating more agile supply chains - as legacy structures often struggle to meet customer needs and preferences promptly and cost-effectively.

A digitized spare parts supply chain provides various tangible benefits for energy companies, including financial advantages like cash release and lower inventory ownership costs. It also provides operational benefits such as localized production , along with environmental benefits such as reduced wastage and a lower carbon footprint. Annually, energy companies face unnecessary losses estimated at US$30 billion.

About Immensa

Established in 2016, Immensa has swiftly risen to prominence as the leading AM (Additive Manufacturing) & DIS (Digital Inventory Solutions) service provider in the MENA region. Boasting state-of-the-art centers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, Immensa serves a prominent client base that includes multinational Oil & Gas Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), National Oil Companies, and International Oil Companies. With a formidable team of over 100 AM specialists and engineers, Immensa is the only company that owns and controls the entire digital supply chain, offering turnkey solutions that span assessment, digitization, and production on demand.

Companies in the energy & power sectors alone spend over US$90 billion annually on spare parts. Immensa's solution not only offers cost-saving advantages but also addresses pressing environmental concerns. According to various studies, the adoption of AM for on-demand spare parts production could lower the carbon emissions by 12.39%. Together, AM and DIS are more than just innovations; they represent a clear, vital pathway to a sustainable industrial future.

To unlock the full potential of AM, we need to consider the transformative power of Digital Inventory Solutions. By storing digital twins of spare parts, DIS enables on-demand, localized production, eliminating substantial shipping needs. This synergy amplifies the environmental benefits of AM, shaping a new paradigm in manufacturing that aligns perfectly with global sustainability goals.

Immensa is poised to redefine the future of digital supply chains with its adoption of additive manufacturing and its innovative DIS-RT platform. By solving the key challenges of AM process integration, Immensa is catalysing faster adoption rates, not just in the MENA region but globally.

For more information: https://immensa.io/