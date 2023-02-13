Dubai, United Arab Emirates - IFS, the global cloud enterprise applications provider, today announced the appointment of Vijay Jaswal as the new Chief Technology Officer (CTO) for the Asia Pacific Japan (APJ) and Middle East and Africa (MEA) region.

“We are committed to strengthening our relationships with customers in the region, as APJ&MEA are significant markets for IFS,” said, Vincent Carvalho, President, APJ&MEA, IFS. “Vijay Jaswal is renowned for presenting the business value of technology effectively in a way that enables business audiences to stay engaged. I am delighted to welcome Vijay to the team where he can share his skills and industry expertise with IFS.”

In his new role, Vijay will be actively involved in customer engagements, helping existing customers and prospects create ‘Moments of Service’ by streamlining how their people, processes, assets and customers interact to derive maximum value. In addition, he will also be responsible for the presales function by illustrating IFS’s marketing capabilities to customers and how it can bring them value.

Commenting on his appointment, Vijay Jaswal said, “IFS is a leader in the Field Service Management and Enterprise Asset Management space, and has a laser focus on the industry verticals it plays in. I am proud to be a part of this industry-leading organization, and am looking forward to meeting our customers and partners to see how they are leveraging our software to their customers.”

Vijay Jaswal brings more than 25 years of business technology process excellence experience, most recently serving as Chief Technology Officer of Middle East, Turkey & Africa for Software AG, where he worked for over 17 years. Prior to this, he worked for Tibco in the Netherlands.

