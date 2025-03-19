Dubai, UAE: iACCEL Gulf Business Incubator (iACCEL GBI), a leading go-to-market accelerator launched under the patronage of Dubai SME, is pleased to onboard Dhruv Verma, Founder and CEO of Thriwe, as Strategic Growth Advisor. This appointment reinforces iACCEL GBI’s commitment to fostering a thriving startup ecosystem across the UAE and MENA region, by bringing in successful entrepreneurs, established thought leaders and Intellectual Capital.

A visionary entrepreneur and a Tedx speaker, Dhruv Verma brings extensive expertise in consumer engagement and scaling businesses across global markets. Dhruv is widely recognized for his success with GolfLan and his innovative, customer-centric approach to business. His proactive and growth-driven mindset has been instrumental in transforming his golf-focused venture into Thriwe, a leading loyalty and benefits platform catering to a diverse audience. Under his leadership, Thriwe has expanded its reach beyond golf and sports, offering tailored solutions across lifestyle, wellness, travel, dining, and retail. Thriwe evolved into a dynamic benefits marketplace in UAE and India, demonstrating Dhruv Verma’s keen adaptability and strategic vision. Today, Thriwe stands as a leading platform for loyalty programs and benefits, expanding from a single-market operation in India to a multinational enterprise spanning the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and the UK. This first-hand experience in navigating global expansion will serve as a catalyst for startups under iACCEL GBI, equipping them with the insights and strategies needed for accelerated growth in the region. Dhruv has been felicitated with accolades: -The Economic Times Most Promising Business Leader of Asia 2020 - 21 -Asia One Most Influential Young Leader of 2021-22

Being a passionate start-up enthusiast, Dhruv Verma aims to add great value and vision to iACCEL GBI; the focus will be on guiding startups on growing business efficiently, providing guidance and unlocking new market opportunities in the region. Beyond this, contributions will also extend to iACCEL GBI’s Masterclass Series, designed to equip emerging businesses with the knowledge base required for success, and participation in the incubator’s think tank, helping shape the future initiatives to drive industry-wide impact.

Commenting on the appointment, Deepak Ahuja, Founder and CEO of iACCEL GBI, stated, “We are thrilled to welcome Dhruv Verma to our growing network of visionary leaders. His remarkable journey in entrepreneurship and market expansion is a testament to what is possible with the right strategy and mindset. We are confident that Dhruv’s expertise will be vital in empowering startups under iACCEL GBI - equipping them with the guidance and resources needed to prepare for the future and scale successfully.

Anishkaa Gehani, Co-founder of iACCEL GBI, added, “We are extremely delighted to have Dhruv on board as a Strategic Growth Advisor. Scaling a business can be one of the toughest challenges for any founder and with someone like Dhruv as a part of our Leadership team gives impetus to our vision of enabling cross-border expansion for promising startups, helping them overcome challenges and unlock new market opportunities. His expertise will be pivotal in our mission to foster the vibrant start-up ecosystem of the region and not only guide our startups but also strengthen the regional ecosystem”

On joining iACCEL GBI, Dhruv Verma, Strategic Growth Advisor, said: "Entrepreneurship is a relentless pursuit of innovation and adaptability. I strongly align with iACCEL GBI’s mission to empower startups and accelerate their success. In today’s fast-evolving UAE market, founders need more than just ideas—they need strategic direction, resilience, and a growth-driven mindset. I am excited to collaborate with this dynamic team to help young businesses navigate challenges, scale effectively, and contribute to building a globally connected, thriving startup ecosystem in the UAE and beyond."

Founded in the UAE in 2023 under the Hamdan Incubation Program, iACCEL GBI remains dedicated to helping growth-stage startups expand into the UAE and GCC markets, leveraging Dubai as a global launchpad.

About iACCEL GBI: iACCEL Gulf Business Incubator is a leading go-to market accelerator that provides end-to-end support for startups expanding to the UAE and Middle East. Launched under the patronage of Dubai SME and the Hamdan Innovation Incubator (Hi2), iACCEL GBI has developed a robust value proposition that focuses on startups by leveraging the experience and expertise of its dynamic network. It supports entrepreneurs with a wide range of services, including setup support, market access into the government and private sectors, networking opportunities, intellectual capital access to funding, business advice, and more.