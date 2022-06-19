Manama: Ali Khunji has been appointed Head of Wealth and Personal Banking for HSBC in Bahrain to lead a new phase of growth focused on wealth management.

Ali, who succeeds Shakofa Asghar who is retiring after leading HSBC Bahrain’s retail bank for the past 15 years, will combine his existing role as Managing Director and Market Head of Private Banking Bahrain with his new responsibilities to lead all Wealth and Personal Banking activities for HSBC in Bahrain.

“We see great potential for our wealth management proposition, which offers a variety of investment and savings opportunities for customers to grow their wealth portfolios,” Ali said.

“HSBC has been opening up a world of opportunity for customers in Bahrain for 76 years and our heritage, our international network, and our investments in digital banking, are key competitive advantages as we look forward to our next phase of growth,” said Ali.

“Ali has extensive knowledge of the local market and his insights will serve our customers well as we grow our wealth management business,” said Chris Russell, CEO of HSBC Bahrain. “Shakofa’s leadership of our personal banking business over the past 15 years has created a strong foundation on which to further build HSBC’s position as the preferred international financial partner for our customers in Bahrain. We thank her for her hard work and dedication.”

About HSBC in the MENAT region

HSBC is the largest and most widely represented international banking organisation in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey (MENAT), with a presence in nine countries across the region: Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates. In Saudi Arabia, HSBC is a 31% shareholder of Saudi British Bank (SABB), and a 51% shareholder of HSBC Saudi Arabia for investment banking in the Kingdom. Across MENAT, HSBC had assets of US$71bn as at 31 December 2021.