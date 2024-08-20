Dubai, United Arab Emirates – IHG Hotels & Resorts is delighted to announce the appointment of James Reeves, a true hospitality maverick, as General Manager of Hotel Indigo Jabal Akhdar Resort & Spa. Perched 2,000 meters above sea level on Oman's majestic "Green Mountain," this highly anticipated boutique lifestyle hotel is set to open its doors on 1st September 2024.

With a remarkable 30-year career leading award-winning luxury hotels across nine countries, James brings a blend of expertise, passion, and a hands-on approach to this one-of-a-kind destination. His innate ability to navigate complex challenges with grace and composure has been instrumental in the successful development and launch of Hotel Indigo Jabal Akhdar Resort & Spa, where he has been at the helm since its inception three years ago.

“The Jabal Akhdar region has so much natural beauty, cultural richness, and untold stories,” said James Reeves. “I am excited for our guests to discover this special neighbourhood - from exploring ancient villages to enjoying the cool tranquillity of the mountain air, and indulging in rejuvenating wellness treatments. Every stay will be a curated collection of unforgettable moments and bucket-list experiences.”

James's meticulous attention to detail and profound understanding of the hospitality industry are evident in every corner of the hotel. He is passionate about curating exceptional experiences, from the thoughtful design that reflects the local neighbourhood to the selection of local suppliers and brands, each element tells a story. His genuine warmth and approachable leadership will ensure that every guest feels welcomed and cared for.

A true storyteller at heart, James is ready to showcase the unique charm and hidden gems of Jabal Akhdar. Having fallen in love with the magic of its neighbourhood from the day he arrived there. Exploring it daily in his early morning hike, he is eager, he is eager to share its wonders with guests and the wider world.

Under James's leadership, Hotel Indigo Jabal Akhdar Resort & Spa is poised to become a haven for explorers seeking an authentic and inspiring mountain escape, complete with bucket-list experiences.

The launch of Hotel Indigo Jabal Akhdar Resort & Spa marks a significant milestone as IHG's first Hotel Indigo resort in the region. The 173-room retreat invites explorers to experience a breathtaking mountain escape where curated wellness and neighbourhood-inspired unforgettable experiences come to life through passionate storytelling. Each elegantly appointed room, suite, and chalet offers majestic views, creating a serene sanctuary where sustainability is thoughtfully integrated into every aspect.

For reservations: stay.indigojabalakhdar@ihg.com

-Ends-

MEDIA CONTACTS

For more information, please contact:

Vishnu Ravindran

Mojo PR

E hotelindigoJA@mojo-me.com

ABOUT HOTEL INDIGO

Just as no places are alike, no two Hotel Indigo properties are alike. Each Hotel Indigo draws inspiration from the local neighbourhood, culture and popular trends in food, drink and design to create a warm and vibrant atmosphere. Our hotels provide a gateway to discovering and explore some of the world’s most inspiring cities and neighbourhoods.

For more information, visit www.hotelindigo.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

HOTEL INDIGO JABAL AKHDAR RESORT AND SPA

Perched 2,000 meters above sea level on Oman's majestic "Green Mountain," Hotel Indigo Jabal Akhdar Resort & Spa is a one-of-a-kind lifestyle boutique hotel where ancient traditions blend with contemporary comfort. The hotel is nestled amidst the stunning landscape of rugged cliffs, terraced orchards and historic villages, including the UNESCO World Heritage site of the Falaj Al Khatmain irrigation system.

Inspired by the calm and serene local neighbourhood, the hotel's design reflects the natural beauty of Jabal Akhdar. Earthy tones mirror the hues of the mountainside, while intricate patterns and textures draw inspiration from traditional Omani crafts.

Reimagine life at this haven of wellness and adventure, offering 173 beautifully designed rooms, suites and chalets, each offering majestic views. Curious explorers are invited to discover a world of stories through curated experiences, from exploring ancient villages and hiking through scenic wadis to indulging in rejuvenating treatments at the Jala Spa & Wellness. For memorable dining, Vue Rooftop & Lounge offers a bucket-list experience with panoramic views and delectable cuisine.

Hotel Indigo Jabal Akhdar Resort & Spa is more than just a hotel, it's an invitation to immerse yourself in the neighbourhood, offering an approachable and warm atmosphere where every stay is an unforgettable journey.

For more information, visit our website or follow us on Instagram.

About IHG Hotels & Resorts

[LON:IHG, NYSE:IHG (ADRs)] is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good.

With a family of 19 hotel brands and IHG One Rewards, one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programmes, IHG has more than 6,400 open hotels in over 100 countries, and a development pipeline of over 2,200 properties.

Luxury & Lifestyle: Six Senses, Regent Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo

Premium: voco hotels, HUALUXE Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, EVEN Hotels

Essentials: Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Hotels & Resorts, Garner hotels, avid hotels

Suites: Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Candlewood Suites

Exclusive Partners: Iberostar Beachfront Resorts

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 375,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.

Visit us online for more about our hotels and reservations and IHG One Rewards. To download the new IHG One Rewards app, visit the Apple App or Google Play stores.

For our latest news, visit our Newsroom and follow us on LinkedIn.