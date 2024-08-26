Dubai, UAE: Horton Interiors, a leading design and build company with over a decade of experience in transforming business spaces across the UAE, today announces the appointment of Abdelmouamine Bougandoura to the position of Managing Director. Previously serving as Operations Director, Bougandoura's new role comes as a recognition of his outstanding leadership and proven track record in managing design and fit-out projects that consistently meet and exceed client expectations.

In his former role as Operations Director, Bougandoura was instrumental in delivering projects within scope, schedule, and budget while maintaining the highest standards of quality. His contributions have been pivotal in enhancing the company’s reputation for reliability and excellence, with a client portfolio that includes renowned names such as Omniyat, Gensler, Allsop & Allsop, Mohammed Bin Rashid University, and Amanat Holdings.

On his promotion Bougandoura said: “Having worked at Horton’s for six years, I have been privy to its impressive growth. We are coming into a new period of growth for the business as we outgrow our existing office space and move to bigger premises. We are also about to launch something completely new to the market so it’s an exciting opportunity for me to lead all of this. The next twelve months will see a lot of change, a lot of growth for the business and we don’t expect it to end with just the planned activities. Watch this space…”

Horton Interiors has rapidly grown over the last 10 years to become one of the UAE's most respected design and fit-out firms, known for its commitment to blending creative design with quality construction. The company’s success is largely attributed to repeat business and word-of-mouth referrals, a testament to the lasting relationships built with clients.

"We are thrilled to have Abdel step into this new role," said CEO of Horton Interiors, Abdelbasset Betraoui. "His leadership and deep understanding of our mission to create spaces that not only showcase brands but also enhance operational efficiency have been key to our growth to date. We are confident that under his direction, Horton Interiors will continue to deliver outstanding results that exceed client expectations."

With a team of around 80 talented employees, Bougandoura’s role as Managing Director will report to the CEO and see him lead the charge in remaining dedicated to transforming spaces into stylish, functional environments that are tailored to the specific needs of each client. The company’s mission is to create spaces that not only look exceptional but also provide maximum return on investment by aligning with clients' operational goals and budgetary requirements.

About Horton Interiors:

