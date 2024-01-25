DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) today announced the appointment of Khaled Hashem as President of the recently consolidated Middle East and Africa [MEA] region for the company.

In this position, Hashem will spearhead Honeywell’s strategy for MEA, focused on driving the company’s global alignment to the three megatrends of automation, the future of aviation and the energy transition, all the while shaping a diversified portfolio of products and solutions tailored for the local market, driving key customer engagements and building the talent and leadership pipeline.

Hashem’s appointment marks the latest milestone in Honeywell’s long-term commitment toward advancing the localization, sustainability, digital transformation and smart infrastructure objectives across the broader region.

“I am immensely proud of both our presence and impact across the Middle East and Africa region and am excited about what more we can do as we expand our focus on the three megatrends,” said Anant Maheshwari, President and CEO, High Growth Regions at Honeywell. “Honeywell continues to be well positioned for growth in the region and I am confident that Khaled will be able to capitalize on these opportunities to help further expand and embed our business.

Khaled joined Honeywell in 2016 as President of Egypt and Libya, before expanding his responsibilities in 2019 to lead all of North Africa. During his tenure, he has played a key role in driving operational and sales excellence and deepening customer engagement. Prior to joining Honeywell, Khaled held leadership positions at General Electric and ExxonMobil.

“The impact of Honeywell’s products, tools and technology is part of almost every facet of our daily life, and to have the opportunity to lead such a historic organization across this region is something I am extremely proud of,” said Hashem. “The work we are doing on a daily basis with our customers is having a profound impact on local industry and I am excited to continue taking this forward.”

In the region for more than 60 years, Honeywell’s solutions blend physical products with advanced software to create value for customers while supporting long-term national development visions and economic diversification across the region. Today, the company supplies cutting-edge technology to the oil and gas, refining, petrochemical, aviation, climate control, fire safety, logistics and security industries, amongst others. Headquartered in Dubai with offices across the Middle East, Honeywell is a leading enabler of smart buildings and smart cities.

Honeywell is an integrated operating company serving a broad range of industries and geographies around the world. Our business is aligned with three powerful megatrends – automation, the future of aviation and energy transition – underpinned by our Honeywell Accelerator operating system and Honeywell Connected Enterprise integrated software platform. As a trusted partner, we help organizations solve the world's toughest, most complex challenges, providing actionable solutions and innovations that help make the world smarter, safer and more sustainable.