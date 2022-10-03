Dubai, UAE: On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Hollywood actor, Nitu Chandra Srivastava launches her film production house, Champaran Talkies Studios FZ LLC in Abu Dhabi. The initiative is a tribute not only to Gandhiji who began his Satyagraha, a non-violent form of resistance, in Champaran but also to Nitu’s native Indian roots that have played a major role in establishing herself as a successful actor and producer.

Having come from a middle-class family with no film background, Nitu fought her way through different Indian film industries to make her mark as an actor. Champaran Talkies was Nitu’s way of giving back to the film industry and the people of India whom she had won over with her acting. Nitu launched Champaran Talkies in Mumbai, India, in 2010 along with her brother Mr. Nitin Chandra, a National Awarded Writer and Director, with a vision to bring quality cinema to the Indian audience. Together, they wanted to change the negative image of movies that came from Bihar, Nitu’s hometown.

This vision became a reality when Champaran Talkies became the first production house to get the one and only National Award in the language of Maithili in India. Since then, Champaran Talkies has produced several documentaries and fiction movies.

Champaran Talkies Studios FZ LLC in Abu Dhabi is an extension of the production house in Mumbai. The sole aim of the studio in Abu Dhabi is to produce international movies that appeal to a global audience. To achieve this, Nitu plans to set up an all-women team of above-the-line talented technicians who can be instrumental in producing quality content and pave the way for women in a male-dominated industry.

“Empowering women and recognizing their value is the best thing we can do to uplift society. With this all-women team at Champaran Talkies Studios, I aim to provide better access for women in the field of movie making and production. I believe that I can find the right talent from different ethnicities for my projects owing to UAE’s international integration and presence of 200+ nationalities in one space. I am grateful to the Abu Dhabi Film Commission, Mr. Abhitanshu Khare, my attorney from London, as well as Mr. Abdulhamid Al Balooshi from A. Albalooshi Advocates and Legal Consultants, who have been instrumental in establishing my studios here in UAE,” says Nitu Chandra Srivastava, Director, Champaran Talkies Studios FZ LLC.

Speaking of this association, Mr. Hans Fraikin, Abu Dhabi Film & TV Commissioner says, “We are delighted to welcome Hollywood Actor and award-winning producer Nitu Chandra Srivastava to Abu Dhabi, UAE. Champaran talkies Studios is a one-of-a-kind all-women production house that plans to create ground-breaking and inspiring international productions, and we are extremely happy to support Nitu in this unique venture. It is also befitting that we are announcing this association on the momentous occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary. We believe that this partnership will create international opportunities for women globally in Abu Dhabi.”

The announcement of the launch of the studios is just the beginning of a beautiful story that the team aims to convey through their artistic talents. Champaran Talkies Studios is already in talks with scriptwriters from different parts of the world and will soon be finalizing the projects.

About Nitu Chandra Srivastava:

Nitu Chandra Srivastava was born in Patna, Bihar, and currently resides in Los Angeles, USA. She is an actor, National award-winning producer, international taekwondo player, humanitarian, activist & theatre artist.

She has worked across Indian film industries for the past 15 years before making her debut in Hollywood with the Sony Franchise 'Never Back Down: Revolt'. She is famously known for her work in 'Garam Masala', 'Traffic Signal', 'Oye Lucky, Lucky Oye!', 'Aadhi Bhagavan', and 'Godavari', to name a few.

She has a natural affinity for sports and has represented India 3 times at World Taekwondo Championships. She has been honored with the 4th dan black belt by Korean Embassy, New Delhi. Nitu made her foray into the theatre with a play called 'Umrao' (2013) essaying the iconic character 'Umrao Jaan' showing her versatility from portraying a 17-year-old teenager to an 85-year-old octogenarian. She is one of the faces of NBA basketball in India and promotes Basketball globally.

