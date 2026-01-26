Dubai, United Arab Emirates – HireRight, a leading provider of global background screening services and workforce solutions, announced the appointment of Amy Orem as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO).

In this role, Ms. Orem will lead HireRight’s global human resources strategy, with a focus on supporting business transformation, enabling the company’s continued growth, and strengthening organizational culture. She brings more than 30 years of experience transforming teams to drive meaningful, sustainable changes.

Ms. Orem served as Chief Human Resources Officer at Asurion, where she led the HR organization through multiple business transformation initiatives. Prior to that, she spent nearly 12 years leading Asurion’s global Supply Chain organization.

“I’m excited to join HireRight at such an important moment in the company’s evolution,” said Orem. “HireRight’s strong foundation creates a unique opportunity to transform how talent enables the business as it scales. I’m excited about partnering with the leadership team to build forward-looking people solutions that empower teams and drive business impact.”

“Amy’s extensive experience leading both human resources and operational functions makes her an exceptional addition to our executive leadership team,” said Euan Menzies, President and CEO of HireRight. “Her ability to connect people strategy with business outcomes will be critical as we continue to execute on our priorities and invest in our workforce.”

About HireRight, Inc.

HireRight is a leading global provider of technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions. We provide comprehensive background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for approximately 34,000 customers around the globe. We offer our services via a global platform that tightly integrates into our customers’ human capital management systems enabling highly effective and efficient workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring. In 2024, we screened more than 60 million job applicants, employees, and contractors for our customers and processed more than 120 million screens.

For more information, visit www.HireRight.com.

Media Contact:

The Alto Agency | Hireright@thealtoagency.com