Fawaz Moumina and Marwan Fadel have stepped into senior Operations and HR positions as Hilton realises its growth plans in Saudi Arabia with more than 50 hotels set to open in the coming years

Dubai, United Arab Emirates and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Hilton (NYSE: HLT) has announced the appointment of two senior Saudi nationals to its Saudi Arabia based senior regional leadership team.

Fawaz Moumina, formerly Senior Director, Human Resources for Egypt, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the Levant (EKSAL) at Hilton, has assumed the position of Country Manager and Senior Director, Operations for Saudi Arabia. He is joined by Marwan Fadel, newly appointed as Regional Director of HR for Saudi Arabia and the Levant.

In his role as KSA Country Manager, Fawaz will partner with Hilton’s general managers and ownership community in Saudi Arabia to drive best in class operations and performance across its portfolio of 16 hotels in the Kingdom, as well as deliver on Hilton’s ambitious growth plans in KSA, which features the company’s largest development pipeline in the Europe, Middle East & Africa region. With a Hilton career history spanning over a decade, Fawaz brings with him a wealth of hotel operations expertise and has implemented Hilton’s HR led people and culture strategy in Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, as Hilton’s Regional Director of HR for KSA and the Levant, Marwan brings to the role over 20 years of HR experience from a variety of regional and international industries and organisations, including the likes of Jotun, LogiPoint, and Wataniya Insurance. Marwan holds a master’s degree in Human Resource Management from Griffith University in Australia, and is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (FCIPD).

Commenting on the appointments, Kamel Ajami, Vice President, Operations – EKSAL, Hilton, said: “Fawaz and Marwan are well placed to deliver on Hilton’s operations and HR strategy in Saudi Arabia, leveraging their extensive knowledge and experience in their respective roles. As two Saudi nationals, their appointments signal an important step forward in Hilton’s ongoing efforts to identify and nurture Saudi talent as we realise our growth in the Kingdom.”

Hilton recently announced plans to open over 50 new hotels across 10 of its brands in Saudi Arabia as it works towards its goal of increasing its portfolio to more than 75 trading properties operating in the Kingdom over the coming years. The company continues to support Saudisation efforts, with plans to hire 5,000 Saudi nationals by 2030.

