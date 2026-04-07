Abu Dhabi, UAE: Hilton has announced the appointment of Michael Schmitt as Cluster General Manager, overseeing its three flagship properties on Yas Island: Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, The WB™ Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton™ (the world’s first Warner Bros. hotel), and DoubleTree by Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island Residences.

A seasoned hotelier with more than two decades of international hospitality experience, Schmitt brings a wealth of leadership expertise across Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Most recently, he served as General Manager of Conrad Dubai, where he successfully positioned the property as one of the city’s leading luxury destinations. Prior to this, he led Waldorf Astoria Chengdu in China and held General Manager roles at Conrad Xiamen, Conrad & Hilton Dalian, and Hilton Hua Hin Resort & Spa, among others.

Throughout his career, Schmitt has demonstrated strong commercial acumen and operational excellence, earning industry-wide recognition including an Asia General Manager of the Year award. His background spans luxury openings, repositioning strategies, and driving performance across diverse international markets.

In his new role, Schmitt will spearhead operations and strategic growth across Hilton’s Yas Island portfolio, strengthening the cluster’s positioning as a premier destination for leisure, entertainment, and business travellers in the region and beyond.

Commenting on his appointment, Schmitt said: “I’m delighted to take on this role at such an exciting time for Yas Island. Hilton has established a strong presence here, with three very distinct properties, each offering a unique experience for our guests. I am looking forward to working closely with our teams to build on this momentum, drive performance, and continue delivering the exceptional standards of hospitality that Hilton is known for.”

With its prime location on Yas Island, the cluster brings together waterfront lifestyle, immersive themed hospitality, and extended-stay living, offering a well-rounded experience for both leisure and business travellers.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 24 world-class brands comprising more than 8,600 properties and nearly 1.3 million rooms, in 139 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed over 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, was named the No. 1 World’s Best Workplace by Great Place to Work and Fortune and has been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. Hilton has introduced industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 218 million Hilton Honors members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit stories.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

About Hilton Hotels & Resorts

For over a century, Hilton Hotels & Resorts has set the benchmark for hospitality around the world, providing new product innovations and services to meet guests' evolving needs. With more than 600 hotels across six continents, Hilton Hotels & Resorts properties are located in the world’s most sought-after destinations for guests who know that where they stay matters. Experience a positive stay at Hilton Hotels & Resorts by booking at hiltonhotels.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Hilton Hotels & Resorts at stories.hilton.com/hhr, and follow the brand on Facebook, X and Instagram.