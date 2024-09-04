Hexnode, the enterprise software division of Mitsogo Inc., has appointed Abhishek Pradhan as the Regional Director of Direct Sales & Channel Alliance for the SAARC and Middle East region. In his new role, Abhishek will drive Hexnode's regional growth by forging strategic alliances and enhancing the company's market presence in the unified endpoint management (UEM) industry.

Abhishek brings over two decades of experience in scaling business revenue and leading digital transformation initiatives across the APAC and Middle East regions. Prior to joining Hexnode, he held leadership positions at prominent companies like Intrado, Bird and PGi (Premiere Global Services). Abhishek’s proven track record in leveraging both direct and channel partnerships will enable Hexnode to forge new alliances in the region. His diverse skill set in building and managing strategic businesses, coupled with experience in Enterprise, Mid-Market, SMB & Channel Alliance will undoubtedly contribute to Hexnode's continued growth and success.

Tim Bell, VP of Sales, EMEA &APJ at Hexnode, commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Abhishek to our team. His broad expertise in business development and sales leadership will be crucial in expanding Hexnode's market presence in the SAARC and Middle East regions. Abhishek will be responsible for driving revenue growth, fostering strategic partnerships, and developing effective business strategies to capitalize on the region's increasing demand for UEM solutions."

Hexnode is a leading provider of cloud-based Unified Endpoint Management solutions. From device provisioning to security enforcement, it offers a comprehensive suite of tools for managing enterprise devices. With its robust features, Hexnode empowers IT teams to efficiently manage and secure devices across various operating systems, including Windows, Android, iOS, macOS, Fire OS, and tvOS.

Commenting on his appointment, Abhishek Pradhan said, " I am honored to join Hexnode as the Regional Director of Direct Sales & Channel Alliance. With the digital landscape rapidly evolving, Hexnode is at the forefront, offering cutting-edge technology that empowers businesses to stay secure and thrive.

I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at Hexnode, addressing new challenges, and pushing the boundaries of what's possible in cybersecurity. I also look forward to working closely with our customers and partners to drive growth and deliver exceptional value in the SAARC and Middle East regions."

About Hexnode

Hexnode, an award-winning cloud-based UEM solution from Mitsogo Inc., is committed to helping businesses efficiently manage their device fleets. Recognizing the importance of corporate data and the rise of BYODs, COPEs, and COBOs, Hexnode strives to introduce intelligent technologies to safeguard devices against threats and theft. It offers comprehensive endpoint management solutions compatible with major platforms, including Android, Windows, iOS, macOS, Fire OS, and tvOS. The platform offers a free trial for those interested in exploring its capabilities.