Dubai, UAE – Hanover Communications, one of EMEA’s leading strategic communications consultancies, today announced the appointment of Mohammed Al Maskati as the Managing Director of its Saudi Operations, and the opening of its third office in the Middle East in Riyadh.

The expansion of Hanover Communications into the Saudi market comes as a strategic move that recognizes the region's crucial importance and immense potential in the global communications and public relations field. The expansion also positions the agency to effectively serve a rapidly growing market and offer a comprehensive suite of services that are tailored to meet local demands and are delivered within the region. Hanover's range of services includes strategic communications, crisis management, digital communications, and corporate communications, all of which are supported by the agency’s broad global expertise.

Jonty Summers, Managing Director of Hanover Middle East, commented: "Saudi Arabia is undergoing a deep societal and economic transformation, and the impact of its ambitious Vision 2030 in the creation of a vibrant society and a thriving economy is increasingly evident. We are proud to have been advising clients in the Kingdom, and the formalisation of our presence in the country is a natural step to enable us to deepen our relationships and develop Saudi communications talent.”

The opening of the agency’s third office in the Middle East, following its presence in Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, reflects Hanover’s long-term vision for the region and serves as another strategic hub for both in-country and cross-border work, enabling the agency to seamlessly serve clients across the different markets.

On his appointment, Al Maskati said, "I am excited to be joining Hanover Communications in this next phase of its growth trajectory, and I look forward to leading the expansion of the Agency’s footprint in Saudi Arabia. The Kingdom represents an extraordinarily dynamic and stimulating market in the communications sector, brimming with opportunities as its economy undergoes significant diversification. Hanover is exceptionally positioned to capitalize on this transformation, leveraging our immense expertise to foster meaningful connections and deliver impactful strategies in this evolving landscape.”

Al Maskati joins Hanover Communications from ASDA’A BCW, where he led their Saudi Operations for five years. He previously worked with BLJ Worldwide in Qatar. He is a holder of a Bachelor's of Business Administration from the University of Toledo in the United States.

About Hanover Communications:

Hanover is one of Europe and the Middle East’s leading strategic communications and public affairs consultancies, with offices in London, Brussels, Dublin, Dubai, Riyadh, and Abu Dhabi.

Hanover has over 200 full-time employees across Europe and the Middle East and provides a full suite of communications services to clients in healthcare, financial services, technology, media, energy, urban mobility, FMCG & retail, and sport.



Hanover is an AVENIR GLOBAL company.

www.hanovercomms.com