Dubai – Following the recent transition from Gulf Craft to the formation and establishment of Gulf Craft Group, we are pleased to announce the appointment of Yannis Haidis as Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Mr. Haidis will oversee the overall development of the Group’s future evolution, aimed at propelling international expansion into new markets and opportunities for the Company.

Mr. Haidis proven track record in leading corporate transitions aligns with Gulf Craft Group's needs. His primary focus will be leading this important phase and ensuring a smooth integration into the new organizational framework. Yannis brings over 30 years of international experience with major multinational FMCG corporations in the EMEA region.

About Gulf Craft Group:

Gulf Craft Group is a prominent global entity with multiple companies under its umbrella in the yacht and boat manufacturing industry. Our portfolio includes Gulf Craft, Gulf Craft Maldives, and GC Marine. Together, we deliver high-quality, personalized vessels for leisure and commercial pursuits to a diverse global clientele, along with exceptional service and support.

At the heart of Gulf Craft Group is Gulf Craft, the parent brand that oversees prestigious names such as Majesty Yachts, Nomad Yachts, Oryx Sports Cruisers, Silvercraft Boats, SilverCAT Boats, and Touring Passenger Vessels. These brands offer a wide range of yachts and boats, from 32 to 175 feet, embodying advanced technology, powerful engineering, timeless design, and world-class craftsmanship.

Guided by visionary leadership and driven by a passionate global team, Gulf Craft continually pushes the boundaries of design and performance. This commitment is exemplified by the flagship Majesty 175, the world’s largest composite-production superyacht. Since its founding in 1982, Gulf Craft has been at the forefront of innovation, solidifying its international presence through a robust dealership network.

The Group operates state-of-the-art manufacturing and service facilities, including a 462,000 sq ft shipyard in Umm Al Quwain and an additional facility in Ajman, UAE. Since 2002, Gulf Craft Maldives has also operated a 100,000 sq ft manufacturing and servicing facility in the Maldives, with a brand-new 800,000 sq ft facility set to launch soon. To date, the company has built over 10,000 boats.

Gulf Craft Group's unique integrated approach ensures comprehensive support and service for its customers worldwide, continually meeting and exceeding customer aspirations.

For more information, visit www.gulfcraftgroup.com.

Follow: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram I LinkedIn

For more information, please contact:

Burson

www.bursonglobal.com

Gulfcraft@bcw-global.com